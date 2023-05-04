This is how bosses master the balance between home office and office

Some managers fear losing control when employees alternate between working in and out of the office, especially when a colleague’s regular on-site time doesn’t fit with their own schedule. A typical response: tightening the reins by closely monitoring the work of employees. But this can negate a key advantage for the employee: flexibility. A better approach is to give employees more autonomy over when, where, and how they do their work.

The manager’s role is to help employees through coaching to solve problems independently, identify areas for improvement and provide the necessary support. This support can include access to technology that makes remote working easier, training in these tools and other independent work skills, such as time management, and financial support to cover the cost of setting up a good home office cover up. It is also important to listen to employees’ concerns and promote their well-being, as this can be particularly at risk when the line between work and private life is less defined.