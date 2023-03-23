” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

Shania Tyra Geiss (l) and Davina Shakira Geiss, the two daughters of Robert and Carmen Geiss picture alliance/dpa | Felix Hörhager Davina Shakira Geiss is the eldest daughter of the TV couple Robert and Carmen Geiss. 19-year-old Davina has her own fashion brand, DG by Indigo Limited. Together with her sister Shania, Davina was in front of the camera at a young age and thus became known to a wider public. In 2021, the fashion company Dolce and Gabbana filed an objection to the Davina label. The reason: the abbreviation DG is too reminiscent of the Italian fashion brand. However, Davina was right in court. Monaco, fashion, multimillionaires: Entrepreneur Robert Geiss and his wife Carmen embody these three things like hardly any other couple in public – at least in the media. The eccentric Geissens have been in front of the camera together since 2011, staging themselves and their lives for television. Meanwhile, in addition to them, their two daughters are increasingly coming into focus. Davina Geiss is even following in her father’s footsteps by founding her own fashion brand – and has taken on Dolce and Gabbana in court. With success. The 19-year-old was born in Monaco, the adopted home of the Geissens. In the city-state there is not only good weather, but also some tax advantages. Davina Geiss attended an international school here, learned English and French and did her Abitur. Since she was eight years old, she has been in front of the camera with her parents and her younger sister Shania in the TV show “Die Geissens – Eine absolutely glamorous family” and has thus become known to a larger audience in Germany. While the two daughters were more in the background at the beginning, they and their luxurious upbringing in Monaco were shown more and more over the course of the show. The two have already received their own TV show. In “Davina & Shania – We love Monaco” it was shown in 2022 how the Geiss daughters move into their first apartment in Monaco together. One season of the production has been released so far.

Dark side of life in public

On Instagram, the 19-year-old almost 422,000 followers – and not only has fans there. The appearance and the displayed luxury of the Geissens as well as the staging of the show are often criticized. Robert Geiss is also accused of tax avoidance. A research of "Süddeutsche Zeitung" According to the report, in addition to his residence in the tax haven of Monaco, the entrepreneur should also be the owner of real estate companies in Luxembourg that are intended to manage assets. Life in public also has a negative impact on the perception of Davina Geiss. In the comments under her Instagram posts, the young woman is repeatedly criticized by users for her performances. She is underdressed, uses too many filters, is only successful because of her father's money. You don't have to look far to find the critical and sometimes insulting comments.

Dispute with fashion label Dolce and Gabbana

Her legal dispute with the prestigious fashion label Dolce and Gabbana recently made headlines. Davina Geiss has her own fashion line called "DG by Indigo Limited". The abbreviation DG is reminiscent of Dolce and Gabbana. The company from Milan apparently thought so too and filed an objection to the brand in 2021. However, the European Union Intellectual Property Office rejected this, as did the „Bild" reported. So Davina can continue to sell her fashion brand under the name. Davina Geiss gets 200 euros per day of shooting

It is not known how well the 19-year-old is financially. In addition to selling fashion, Davina repeatedly offers collaborations on Instagram and receives money from TV fees. Her sister Shania revealed to the magazine "Bunte" in 2021 that both should receive a fee of 200 euros per day of shooting. In a more recent episode, Davina says, "Now we make our money from TV, Instagram, Shania from art and with that we can buy stuff on our own."

However, she should be adequately secured by her parents' assets anyway. Robert Geiss founded the Uncle Sam sports brand in 1986 and sold the company in 1995 for DM 140 million, the equivalent of around EUR 70 million. His fortune will be up Estimated at 100 million euros.

Note: The article was first published on February 28, 2023 and has since been updated.

