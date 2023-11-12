This is how ex-Liqui-Moly boss Ernst Prost lives after his retirement

As a manager he wore suits, today traditional costumes: Ernst Prost is enjoying his new life in seclusion. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

Ernst Prost, the former boss of the oil company Liqui Moly, made a drastic change in life after selling the company and now lives on a mountain farm in Bavaria.

Away from ties and busy days, he now lives a simple life, relearning everyday tasks and finding joy in the little things – like going shopping.

Despite the initial challenges of going “cold turkey” from work and fears of a “black hole,” Prost has found a new freedom in rural life. He tells us this and more in our conversation.

Ernst Prost can still remember exactly what he did first after selling his company – after 30 years at the helm:

“I went to Munich and went to the Chinese Tower in the English Garden and bought a beer. I’ve never been there in my entire life. Everyone just said how beautiful it was. But my work came first. Then I sat there with my wheat beer and was happy.”

Prost – his fortune is estimated at 400 million euros – is one of the best-known entrepreneurial personalities in Germany. The 66-year-old was once the former managing director and owner of the lubricating oil company Liqui Moly.

The company is known for its range of engine oils for cars, motorcycles and boats. In 2018, Prost sold the company to the company of screw billionaire Reinhold Würth. At 65, Prost retired, retreated into his private life and said goodbye to the business world!

The new life of Ernst Prost

Today Prost lives alone on a former mountain farm, which he has converted into a fantastic villa. He rides a motorcycle, watches cows, likes to drink a pint of beer or two – and enjoys his retirement to the fullest. His appearance has also changed: instead of suits and ties, he now wears traditional costumes and a beard.

There’s a “buzz, buzz” noise in his living room. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

Even though he enjoys his free time today, he “really enjoyed working”. Work was his life, his passion, as he tells it. “Work was my everything. She was my hobby, my obsession. It was 31 years of total intoxication,” says Prost. “Now it’s cold turkey.”

This external determination really bothered me

Ernst cheers

(Ex-head of Liqui Moly)

His schedule was “packed” back then. For comparison: our interview is one of his few appointments throughout the month. At that time, his secretary “paced” him. “I had appointments from seven in the morning to seven in the evening. “After that I worked,” he remembers. The average was 16 hours per day.

“But when I said I was going to work, it was like going to the disco,” said the former company boss. “I had great colleagues around me, great friends and together we worked our asses off for 30 years, crushed the competition and made customers happy.”

As a boss, everyone would always be “pulling”

Every day he thought to himself: What could we do? How to beat the competition and “keep the guys at a distance, at bay,” as Prost says. “And how can I bind my customers to me and become even more attractive so that the customers don’t choose the competitor, but rather us?” That was the job, “incredibly exciting, incredibly fun.”

But: “After a few years, this external influence really went against my grain, really bothered me, if you can put it that way.” Customers, suppliers, your own team, works council, unions and then the authorities endlessly. “I always had the feeling that everyone was pulling at me.”

The person who is allowed to be sick is free

That’s why at some point he made the decision: “I’m getting out!” I wanted to be my own boss again. It might sound strange to say that because you were the boss.” But as a boss you are much less your own boss than an employee, says Prost. “When I was sick, I still marched, even on holidays, even at Christmas.”

Ernst Prost with Business Insider reporter Leo Ginsburg. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

According to Prost, anyone who can say: “I’m sick, I’m staying at home today or I’m going on vacation and I can’t be reached” is free. Very few senior executives have this freedom, and I have even fewer of them during my time as an entrepreneur.”

The “infamous black hole”

But working was a “walk in the park” compared to what he then did: let go. “Leaving the company that was my life, the people that were my friends, behind me. That was, I now think, an even greater achievement than building, managing or flourishing a company.”

In the past two and a half years as a pensioner, he sometimes thought that he had made a mistake. Especially when “the emptiness” is noticeable in you. Before he retired, he had already thought about what he should do to avoid falling into this “infamous, famous black hole,” as he says.

One man, one house: Ernst Prost in front of his Berghof in Reit im Winkl. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

That’s why he bought a former mountain farm in Reit im Winkl, a beautiful town in Bavaria. “We then finished building it and then I had a task, work and employment.” Out of the business world and into the Alps.

Deposit bottles, bed linen and other adventures

But he first had to get used to his new life. “I just had a red skull and was doing and doing and all the other nonsense didn’t interest me. That’s why I’m a bit stupid today when it comes to simple things in life.”

Now Ernst Prost is experiencing everyday adventures of a special kind: from washing the bed linen (the washing machine was running when we visited him) to fighting with the deposit bottle machine. Even the pitfalls of a shopping cart deposit became a comedic episode in his new life. “A woman came along, even older than me, and said: ‘Yes, young man, you have to put in a euro, otherwise it will never work.’ “Aha, ransom for the shopping cart,” says Prost.

He now lives in his deep Bavarian paradise as a member of the traditional costume club, surrounded by cows and his completely new rhythm: “I’m now also doing intermittent fasting. That’s how it is for me: twelve hours of beer tent, eight hours of sleep and four hours of something. Splendid! Absolutely wonderful. I would never have left if I had stayed at work.” Well then, cheers, Mr. Prost!

