Home Business This is how Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to save itself from the crisis
Business

This is how Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to save itself from the crisis

by admin
This is how Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to save itself from the crisis

On March 27 at 1 p.m., Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is all about it. Then the managers of Germany’s last major department store chain will have to convince the creditors to waive their claims worth billions. Otherwise, “business operations will have to be stopped immediately,” according to the insolvency plan, which the creditors are supposed to agree to at the meeting in Essen. In a 60-page “summary” of the plan, which is available to WirtschaftsWoche, the Galeria board and the heads of restructuring, Patrick Wahren and Arndt Geiwitz, outlined how the company should find a way out of the crisis.

See also  Adhere to innovation-driven construction materials to build a strong country - Qiushi.com

You may also like

Silvergate Capital liquidates its bank: full repayment of...

Sanctions: Oligarch lets his 120 million yacht rot...

Vespa Gts 300, how is the latest evolution...

NYMEX crude oil looks at $74.51 Provider FX678

EU stock markets down, it’s still the Powell...

Edeka argues about prices: 450 brands disappear from...

Expiration dates, you change: the wording “Often good...

NetEase’s 3A-level racing mobile game “Peak Speed” is...

Development of rental prices & apartment prices with...

Enel leaves Romania: sells to Greek Ppc for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy