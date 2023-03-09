On March 27 at 1 p.m., Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is all about it. Then the managers of Germany’s last major department store chain will have to convince the creditors to waive their claims worth billions. Otherwise, “business operations will have to be stopped immediately,” according to the insolvency plan, which the creditors are supposed to agree to at the meeting in Essen. In a 60-page “summary” of the plan, which is available to WirtschaftsWoche, the Galeria board and the heads of restructuring, Patrick Wahren and Arndt Geiwitz, outlined how the company should find a way out of the crisis.