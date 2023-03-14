Home Business This is how German start-ups experienced the crash of the SVB
Business

This is how German start-ups experienced the crash of the SVB

by admin
This is how German start-ups experienced the crash of the SVB

Catherine Riederer, for example. Her start-up Eco.Mio wants to help companies emit less CO2. “I have a lot to tell, I’ve spent the whole weekend thinking about the SVB,” she begins the conversation with our editors on the phone. Their start-up has a large part of the money with SVB UK, according to the news on Friday night “we expected the worst accordingly”. She deducted the parts of the funds that were liquid. “But parts weren’t liquid either, so we couldn’t pull them off.”

Also read: “There are many smaller banks that are not insured”

Over the weekend, she didn’t get any more from her contact person at the SVB than what she read in the press. “But it was good to hear that there was someone else,” she says. On Saturdays she rounded up her co-founders. “Our top priority was the question of how we manage to keep our employees,” she says. On Monday morning she informed her team about the situation – and was relieved not to be confronted with tears.

See also  Resolution 40 of 27/02/2023 - Authorization for the transport of goods on behalf of third parties in favor of 3T AUTOTRASPORTI SRL

You may also like

Open Fiber, the network is growing, but in...

Building rates jump over four percent ahead of...

Africa: African fashion conquering the US market

Close丨Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.72%, the semiconductor sector...

ChatGPT: Where is the German answer to the...

Copy Mussolini’s speech, manager of the PA chosen...

Investing with the help of AI. The partnership...

֤ȯȨ ȯ̳_йҾŻ

Meta: Mark Zuckerberg lays off 10,000 more employees

De Benedetti: “The Democratic Party has conquered the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy