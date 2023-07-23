This is how high the pension in Germany is after 45 years

Anyone in Germany who can show 45 years of pension insurance receives an average pension of 1543 euros per month.

What pension are people in Germany entitled to who have paid into the pension insurance for 45 years? The Federal Ministry of Labor presented these figures to Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the Left Bundestag faction.

First, the editorial network Germany (RND), which got insights into the documents, reported on the amount of the pension in this country.

Dietmar Bartsch criticizes the low pensions and calls for an increase, according to the RND.

Anyone who has paid into the pension insurance for 25 years receives an average old-age pension in Germany of 1543 euros per month, like this Editorial network RND reported. This emerges from a response from the Federal Ministry of Labor to a written question by the Left Bundestag faction leader Dietmar Bartsch, which the RND has received.

However, there are differences between women and men. After 45 insurance years, men receive an average pension of EUR 1,637 and women EUR 1,323. The average pensions in the west and in the east of the country also differ: in west Germany men and women after 45 years receive an average of 1,605 euros per month in the pension insurance – in the east it is 1,403 euros.

Left-wing politician Dietmar Bartsch criticizes low pensions

“An average pension of 1543 euros after 45 years of work is a shameful balance of the pension policy of the last two decades,” criticized the left-wing politician Dietmar Bartsch in an interview with the RND. The fact that women and East Germans received significantly less shows “that we are a long way from a fair system of adequate pensions,” criticized Bartsch. “Anyone who has paid in for decades must receive a good pension that secures the standard of living that has been achieved.”

The main problem in Germany is that the level of pensions is too low, which comes off very badly in a European comparison. For this reason, Bartsch is demanding an increase in pensions: “I am also demanding an extraordinary pension increase of ten percent from the traffic light this year to compensate for inflation for all pensioners. It must not be the case that ministers, state secretaries and pensioners collect 3,000 euros in inflation premiums, while pensioners continue to lose purchasing power in real terms.”