This is how I rent out my “Barbie Airbnb” for hen parties

This article is based on a conversation with Bre Fleschner. She owns one Airbnb accommodation that has become known for hosting bachelorette parties in Tempe, Arizona is. It has been revised for length and clarity.

I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur and own my own business. I wanted my money to work for me, and I didn’t want a 9-to-5 job. My parents were entrepreneurs growing up, so it runs in the family.

Also, I love real estate so much – from home designing to selling houses. I could watch HGTV all day.

When I graduated from college in 2015, I wanted homes and apartments all over the United States

I had this vision mainly because I love to travel, but also because I wanted people to experience these houses instead of just standing there.

Bre Fleschner owns the dream bachelorette home in the desert. Courtesy of Bre Fleschner

I wanted them to be my “dream homes,” and when people visit, they want to see more of those homes in Nashville, Orlando, Miami, or all these other cool places.

I started when I moved to Arizona from St. Louis in 2019

It felt like a call from God and I knew I had to build my business here. I turned to a real estate agent who was a mentor who did exactly what I wanted to do.

I found my property in Tempe, just outside of Scottsdale, in December 2020. That was just before the crazy market phase, so I could get a good deal. I could do it for a little over 400,000 US dollars (around 367,000 euros) buy with traditional credit.

The dream home in the desert has a heated pool in the backyard. Courtesy of Bre Fleschner

It was the only thing I could afford at the time, so I had to make do with what I could. In the meantime it has become my dream house in the desert.

I didn’t expect the Phoenix area to be like this a Hen party destination become would

I had friends who wanted to celebrate their bachelorette party in this area and found it interesting. I just never thought the area would be as popular as other places like Nashville.

When I decorated the house, I set it up the way I wanted it. I wanted groups of girls to live in my houses – I thought they would be less disruptive – and the house is in a party area so I decided to make it all girly. It’s Barbie-esque and cute.

Bedroom in the Bachelorette’s dream house. Courtesy of Bre Fleschner

Luckily I haven’t had any problems with the property so far

I’ve made friends with my neighbors and make sure they know that their comfort is my top priority.

I make sure guests know there are quiet times. I don’t provide speakers for guests to take outside, I don’t allow DJs, I ask that they not bring other people, and I encourage all guests to be polite.

I’ve never had to kick anyone out for bad behavior and the house is usually left sparkling clean.

When I designed the house, I was very careful to positively influence the atmosphere

Airbnb owner Bre Fleschner. Courtesy of Bre Fleschner

I was thinking about what would draw someone into my house and one of those things was an Instagrammable environment. So I have murals everywhere that I painted myself. I had limited money to do the things I wanted to do, so I got creative.

When I bought the house there was a major plumbing problem that we thought the previous owners would take care of, but they didn’t. This was a mishap that cost me thousands of dollars that I didn’t expect. I also spent a lot of money on decor, but I painted a lot myself and bought from thrift stores to save on costs.

Still, everyone who visits loves it. I have never heard any complaints about the facility. If anything, people say, “The apartment is much nicer than the pictures” and “The pictures don’t do it justice.”

Luckily I can now make bigger changes

I’m in the process of adding an extra bedroom and adding more murals. A lot of people are doing what I’m doing now, so I want to find ways to stay on top.

Before I started accepting Airbnb bookings, it was very easy to show up on Tiktok, so I created one Tiktokaccount where I showed people what I was doing and explained that it would be the newest property in the Scottsdale area for girls. One of my videos went viral and had over 500,000 views and I gained 16,000 followers. Before I even listed the house, people were asking to be put on the booking list.

My start date was March 1st, 2021 and my summer was almost fully booked straight away – that was really cool.

The bachelorette dream house couch in the desert. Courtesy of Bre Fleschner

But the Airbnb landscape is changing

This time last year I had about twice as many bookings as this year. There are so many houses now that do exactly what I do. I’m back on social media now to share videos and cover my work to keep my house on top.

If you’re going to do it for a living – like me – you have to put your heart and soul into your real estate. Also, you have to change and update your properties and always be aware of what works and what doesn’t.

Having a house with a unique design, offering a heated pool, advertising on social media and working with an external management system has proven to be a good thing for me. The only thing that hasn’t worked so far has been buying cheap furniture – it didn’t last long.

The goal for this year is to buy another home in the Scottsdale area, one in Nashville, one in Palm Springs and a few in Florida.

