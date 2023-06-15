This is how many square meters you have on average to live in Germany

Older people in Germany have more living space available on average, according to the microcensus of the Federal Statistical Office.
Seniors over the age of 65 living alone use the largest area, with more than a quarter living in more than 100 square meters.
Whether renting or owning and the year you move in are important factors that influence the living space.
In the world of living, the older you get, the more space you have. While under 25-year-olds live on average in 45.4 square meters of living space per capita, the living space for over 65-year-olds is more than 50 percent as large – 68.5 square meters. Households aged 25 to 44 have the least available space per person at 44.7 square meters, like the Microcensus of the Federal Statistical Office shows.
The size of the household, the year you moved in and the question of whether it is a home-ownership have an impact on the living space available. Those living alone, who make up 39 percent of all households in Germany, had an average of 73.4 square meters available in 2022. Households with at least four people, on the other hand, only offer 29.9 square meters of space per person. Of those living alone over the age of 65, 27 percent even lived in more than 100 square meters.“>
“In addition to the size of the household, the year you moved in and whether you own your own home also have an effect on the available living space,” explained Daniel Zimmermann, an expert in the field of housing at the Federal Statistical Office. Anyone who lives in their own home has 65.1 square meters per capita – for rent it is significantly less at 48.5 square meters.
The moving-in year also influences the average living space. Households that had moved into their homes before 1999 had an average of 69.2 square meters of living space per capita in 2022, while households that had lived in their homes since 2019 only had 47.5 square meters. “In six out of ten cases, older people have been living in their home for more than 20 years Apartment and particularly often alone – this is one of the reasons why this group has the largest living space per capita on average,” says Zimmermann. In the age group 65 and over, 61 percent of households lived in their home for more than 23 years.