This is how many square meters you have on average to live in Germany

In six out of ten cases, older people have been living in their home for more than 20 years. 10’000 Hours via Getty

Older people in Germany have more living space available on average, according to the microcensus of the Federal Statistical Office. Seniors over the age of 65 living alone use the largest area, with more than a quarter living in more than 100 square meters. Whether renting or owning and the year you move in are important factors that influence the living space.

In the world of living, the older you get, the more space you have. While under 25-year-olds live on average in 45.4 square meters of living space per capita, the living space for over 65-year-olds is more than 50 percent as large – 68.5 square meters. Households aged 25 to 44 have the least available space per person at 44.7 square meters, like the Microcensus of the Federal Statistical Office shows.

The size of the household, the year you moved in and the question of whether it is a home-ownership have an impact on the living space available. Those living alone, who make up 39 percent of all households in Germany, had an average of 73.4 square meters available in 2022. Households with at least four people, on the other hand, only offer 29.9 square meters of space per person. Of those living alone over the age of 65, 27 percent even lived in more than 100 square meters.

