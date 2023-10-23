This is how Mercedes-Benz wants to get rid of cars that are difficult to sell

Mercedes-Benz W 206 C-Class: The fifth generation of the medium-sized series has been on the market since 2021 – and is now available with discounts of seven (new cars) and 30 percent (stock vehicles). Mercedes Benz

When even the car manufacturer that advertises with the self-confident brand claim “The best or nothing” offers high discounts on cars, it becomes finally clear: the car industry is heading into crisis.

Mercedes-Benz is granting significant discounts on the list price for almost all models in the fourth quarter of 2023. The confidential sales promotion program was leaked to Business Insider.

The incentives for the GLC series are particularly astonishing, as the manufacturer recently admitted “limited availability” for the most popular “star” model in the world.

The Swabian car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is supporting the new car business in the final quarter of 2023 with discounts of up to 30 percent on the list price. This is proven by the premium provider’s so-called sales promotion program. The overview from the company’s “Retail Portal”, classified as “for internal use only”, is available to Business Insider.

