This is how much cars consume per canton

For the seventh time in a row, Switzerland missed the CO₂ targets for new cars. Nine cantons remained below the limit after all – the differences are considerable. And for the first time since 2020, Zug no longer has the highest CO₂ values.

Almost 230,000 passenger cars were newly registered in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in 2022. They release more CO2 into the air than is permitted. Car importers have missed the target value of 118 grams of CO2 per kilometer that has been in force since last year – for the seventh time in a row. After all: It was scarce with 120.9 grams of CO2/km.

The average CO2 emissions of new cars were thus significantly lower than in 2021 (129.8). In 2020 it was 123.6 grams of CO2/km, but a comparison with previous years is not possible due to the switch to the driving cycle (WLTP) in 2021. only possible to a very limited extent.

In which canton are the biggest polluters in terms of CO2 emissions? If you look at the statistics for newly registered cars in 2022, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerrhoden, Graubünden and Schwyz are the largest consumers.

The Canton of Zug, on the other hand, has reduced its emissions from new cars from 145 to 123 grams of CO2/km and left the bottom places.

Details on the numbers from Appenzell Innerrhoden: see info box below.

This is what it looks like in your community:

New measurement method – new target value

The conversion of the CO2 test procedure from NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) to WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) per 1. Januar 2021 Although this prompted importers to register vehicles early, it had little impact on the market shares of the importer groups. On the test bench, the measurement method measures more realistic and therefore higher CO2 emissions.

The target value, which was only reduced from 130 to 95 grams of CO2/km in 2020, was raised to 118 grams of CO2/km in 2021.

16.4 million Swiss francs in fines

The missed limit value was not without consequences for the importers: They were fined a total of around 16.4 million francs. In 2021 there were still 28 million.

Electric vehicles depress emissions

The fact that emissions are falling is mainly due to electrically powered vehicles. Their sales increased sharply in some cases and accounted for 26.1 percent of new car sales last year (2021: 22.5 percent). At the top of the list is the canton of Zug with 32 percent e-cars among new vehicles. This is also the main reason why the central Swiss canton was able to move from last place. In 2019, e-cars accounted for around 7 percent of new cars in Zug.

Although electric vehicles also consume energy, the BFF writes: “Electric vehicles do not emit any CO₂ when operated electrically. The trend towards electric vehicles remains decisive for the development of efficiency of the entire fleet.»

