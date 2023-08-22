This is how much coffee Germans drink to go each year

Coffee consumption outside the home in Germany increased significantly after the end of the pandemic. Getty Images/Csondy

Coffee consumption outside the home in Germany increased significantly after the end of the pandemic and is now at a record high.

Around eleven percent more coffee drinkers than in the previous year drank their favorite drink in the catering trade in the second quarter of 2023.

Coffee is by far the most popular drink in this country – ahead of mineral water and beer.

With the end of the corona pandemic, coffee consumption outside the home in Germany has skyrocketed. According to a survey by the German Coffee Association, consumption between April and June was six percent higher than in the previous quarter.

read too

This is how much this travel influencer makes on Instagram — and it’s what she’s been offered on new app Threads

“The comparison with the year 2022 as a whole shows the upward trend even more clearly: around eleven percent more coffee drinkers drank their favorite drink in the catering trade in the second quarter of 2023,” the association reported. “Converted, German coffee drinkers drank an average of 56 liters per year outside the home in the first half of the year.”

Coffee experienced a change of image

The abolition of corona restrictions in the catering trade had already caused the already high coffee consumption in Germany to rise to a record high last year. Coffee is by far the most popular drink in Germany, ahead of mineral water and beer. This is obviously not changed by the generally strong inflation and higher coffee prices.

The managing director of the German Coffee Association, Holger Preibisch, explains the out-of-home trend with a change of image: “From the elite drink to a symbol for the economic miracle after the world wars to the dusty image in the nineties, in which there were only little pots outside, but by no means one Latte to go.”

read too

Much less than claimed: Internal documents show how many cars Tesla really produces in Grünheide

In the 2000s, coffee experienced a comeback: “Cafés, coffee bars, coffee shops based on the American model opened. Cappuccino and Co. and coffee to go have become hip everyday companions.”

dpa/vn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

