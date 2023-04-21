This is how much Germans spend on average on vacation

According to the report, people in North Rhine-Westphalia are the most frugal when it comes to spending money on vacation.

The majority of Germans will spend between 500 and 1,000 euros per person per week on vacation in 2023. That shows a new survey by Revolut. Berliners spend the most money on their holidays. In North Rhine-Westphalia people are the most frugal. Overall, however, the social gap in tourism is getting bigger, like the ADAC tourism study 2023 revealed.

After three years of the corona pandemic, the German wanderlust again. In particular, the low temperatures and rain showers awakened people’s longing for summer, sun, beach and sea. Anyone who flies on vacation must also have money: How high is the travel budget of Germans for the year 2023? That shows the latest travel trend report from Bank Revolut.

For the report, Revolut consumer research surveyed 2,000 people from Germany about their travel plans. The survey showed that 28 percent of holidaymakers expect weekly costs of between 500 and 1000 euros per person. Only 7.5 percent of those surveyed spend more than 2,000 euros per week.

There were also large differences in the travel budget depending on the federal state. According to the report, people in North Rhine-Westphalia are particularly frugal. Ten percent of them spend less than 250 euros per week on their vacation. In Berlin, on the other hand, 3.5 percent of people are willing to pay more than 5,000 euros a week for their trip.

Social gaps in tourism are growing

The consequences of inflation and the energy crisis hit the travel budget of Germans with varying degrees of severity. That shows the ADAC tourism study 2023. According to this, 51 percent of those surveyed assume that they will have as much money available for their vacation in 2023 as in the previous year. 23 percent even expect a slightly to significantly higher budget.

At the same time revealed the survey, that 24 percent of the survey participants will be able to spend less money on their holidays in 2023. That is more than twice as many people as in 2020. In order to still be able to travel, those affected have to accept compromises in terms of comfort and a shorter journey. However, 17 percent of them plan to forgo a trip in 2023 due to the reduced financial leeway.

