This is how much money civil servants, employees and the self-employed earn on average

A Bundesbank survey shows the salary differences between civil servants, employees and the self-employed in Germany.

Civil servants lead with a median annual gross income of 79,900 euros.

Followed by employees with 58,400 euros and the self-employed, who earn 51,300 euros gross per year.

Not only the everyday work of employees, self-employed and civil servants can differ greatly. There are also big differences in income, as a Bundesbank survey shows.

A total of 4119 citizens in Germany were interviewed between April 2021 and January 2022 for the survey. Among other things, they were asked about their gross annual income and whether they are civil servants, employed or self-employed. From this, the Bundesbank then calculated the media content of the professional groups.

What is a median salary?

Because extremely high or low salaries can easily skew the average, analysts often refer to the median. This is the number that is exactly in the middle of all the values. This means that there are exactly the same number of salaries that are lower and higher than the median salary.

Anyone who thinks that the self-employed earn the most on average is wrong.

The survey shows that civil servants earn the most with a median of 79,900 euros gross. Civil servants form a special employment group in Germany. The amount of their salary depends on the civil servant’s status, function, experience and family situation. Anyone who works in the public sector also enjoys a high level of job security and social benefits, such as health insurance for civil servants.

The employees earn the second highest income, with a median gross annual income of 58,400 euros. In contrast to civil servants, employees have to agree their salary in individual contracts or through collective agreements. The amount of the salary is therefore strongly dependent on factors such as the industry, the position and the location.

The self-employed earn significantly less, with a median of 51,300 euros gross per year. The lower income is astonishing insofar as they, as entrepreneurs, also bear the full risk.

In addition, the income of the people who stated that they were unemployed was also queried. They have a median annual income of 25,900 euros.

