This is how much money Germans have on average in their checking accounts

A Bundesbank survey shows that the balance people have in their checking accounts increases with age. However, it varies significantly depending on the level of education. While 16 to 24-year-olds have an average of 1,400 euros in their accounts, over 75-year-olds have 4,200 euros. While checking account balances do not reflect total assets, they do show cash on hand.

Looking over someone’s shoulder when withdrawing money from an ATM is not proper. And even among friends, many would ask about the current situation Bank balance taboo. Nevertheless, we sometimes feel the urge to compare ourselves. A recent survey by the Bundesbank shows how much credit each age group has on average on their checking account lying around – and saves you the risk of approaching someone with indiscreet questions.

Since in every age group around 70 percent also have savings accounts in addition to their checking accounts and, in the survey, other assets such as Shares or property are hidden, the result does not provide any information about the total assets. However, it is easy to see from the numbers how much directly accessible “Bares“ that Germans have at their disposal in every phase of life.

Between 1400 and 4200 euros on average on the current account

It is hardly surprising that the mean current account balance increases with age. While the group of 16 to 24-year-olds has an average of 1,400 euros in their checking account, the figure for those over 75 is exactly three times as much: 4,200 euros. The biggest jump can be observed from the youngest to the second youngest group – 25 to 34-year-olds have an average of 800 euros more in their checking account, i.e. 2200 euros. This is probably due to the career start, because the survey also showed: The gross annual income for the same age group rises on average from 15,400 euros to 41,800 euros.

