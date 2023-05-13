This is how old building materials are made into new ones in Eastern Switzerland

“We want the stones back”: This is how the most modern recycling plant in eastern Switzerland makes new building materials from demolition and excavation material

“We want the stones back”: This is how the most modern recycling plant in eastern Switzerland makes new building materials from demolition and excavation material

Thanks to a new wet-mechanical system, the RCO Recycling Center Ostschweiz near Wil can now also recycle old building materials that previously had to be landfilled. Nevertheless, there will still be no way around landfills in the future.