This is how old building materials are made into new ones in Eastern Switzerland

This is how old building materials are made into new ones in Eastern Switzerland

“We want the stones back”: This is how the most modern recycling plant in eastern Switzerland makes new building materials from demolition and excavation material

Thanks to a new wet-mechanical system, the RCO Recycling Center Ostschweiz near Wil can now also recycle old building materials that previously had to be landfilled. Nevertheless, there will still be no way around landfills in the future.

View of the new processing plant at RCO Recycling Center Ostschweiz AG.

Bild: Donato Caspari

Holcim Kies und Beton AG and Zürcher Kies und Transport AG in Niederstetten near Wil have been recycling unpolluted mineral construction waste since the turn of the millennium. Namely concrete and mixed rubble from demolition work, excavated material from excavation pits as well as track ballast and excavated material. Until recently, the two companies used mobile dry-mechanical processing for this purpose.

