Tax evasion can carry a fine or even imprisonment – ​​up to 10 years is possible. Therefore, many entrepreneurs have fear and concerns when it comes to taxes. This article provides important tips about taxes. This is how entrepreneurs can avoid mistakes!

Tax evasion: How to avoid it

Many assume that tax evasion is always a deliberate act. However, there are also some cases of accidental tax evasion. This happens, for example, if information was incomplete or incorrect. A mistake can cost companies dearly.

When companies are in such a situation, it is advisable to consult a criminal tax law attorney in Berlin. This can help with accidental tax evasion. It is also important to correct any mistakes you notice immediately. After all, there is an obligation to correct taxes in accordance with § 153 AO. Proper and error-free work is therefore essential here.

By the way: There is no tax evasion if you benefit from an error or oversight on the part of the tax office. In case of doubt, however, this can also be clarified by a lawyer.

Making taxes: General tips for entrepreneurs

While Freelancers exempt from trade tax and therefore do not have to submit a trade tax return, there are other rules for many other entrepreneurs. Sole proprietors and partnerships must pay trade tax from an annual profit of 24,500 euros. By the way: Up to 24,500 euros one speaks of a small business, as this corresponds to the exemption amount.

Usually, companies receive information from the tax office about what is required. For sole proprietors and partnerships that are not required to keep double-entry bookkeeping, only an income surplus account – abbreviated: EÜR – is required. Corporations and limited partnerships, on the other hand, are considered legal entities and must submit a so-called corporation tax return.

However, one thing is the same for all companies – except for small companies – the sales tax return must be submitted. If you are not working as a freelancer, you have to pay trade tax. If employees are employed, wage tax is added.

If you are unsure how taxes actually work, you should obtain detailed information or contact a tax advisor. This can answer questions and even take over the preparation of a tax return for companies. In this way, you play it safe and prevent mistakes from happening that can be expensive.