Home » This is how pop star Taylor Swift invests her money
Business

This is how pop star Taylor Swift invests her money

by admin
This is how pop star Taylor Swift invests her money

Taylor Swift knows how to manage her wealth.
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

According to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein, Taylor Swift invests in discounted closed-end funds.

The financial expert recently attended a concert by the artist and received this information from Swift’s father Scott.

Swift last showed her financial foresight after not agreeing to a $100 million deal with insolvent crypto exchange FTX.

World pop star Taylor Swift On her current “The Eras Tour” not only inspires fans of her Musicbut also Investment-Experts. Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein recently attended a Swift concert in Philadelphia with his daughters and joked that alongside Taylor’s talent as a songwriter, her financial expertise is also a reason for her immense appeal.

“I had a lot of fun watching our daughters sing the lyrics to their songs in Philly tonight,” tweeted him on Saturday. “Did you know that @taylorswift13 invested in discounted closed-end funds? You guys think I’m joking, but her dad Scott told me!”

Weinstein’s firm has a history of taking positions in closed-end funds from Blackrock and other large money managers. Obtain these funds Money for investments through the issue of shares. Therefore, there is a cap on how many people can invest in them, as there are only a limited number Shares is available. The Fund is said to be “discounted” when its shares are trading at a discount to the Net Asset Value (NAV).

read too

business/elf-exklusive-aktientipps-des-us-analysten-morningstar/”>

These 11 bank stocks are grossly undervalued and should survive the banking crisis, analysts say

Swift — whose father Scott used to work for Merrill Lynch — has shown over the years that she’s adept at finance. She was said to have been approached by now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, but she remained skeptical and turned down the alleged $100 million offer due to concerns about unregistered securities. This is reported by the lawyer Adam Moskowitz, who has filed a class action lawsuit against several FTX– Promoter edited.

In a podcast last month, Moskowitz said that unlike other celebrities who had failed to do their due diligence, Swift had dropped out of the deal and never endorsed the now-bankrupt exchange. “The only person who did that was Taylor Swift,” Moskowitz said on the podcast „The Scoop“.

The business magazine „Forbes“ According to Taylor Swift’s net worth last year was $570 million.

read too

Insolvent crypto exchange: With this question, Taylor Swift FTX was able to see through

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.

See also  Meloni meets the Polish premier in Warsaw: "Kiev counts on our support"

You may also like

Kozlovs (European Court of Auditors): “The war against...

Finished Superbonus effect: first drop in consumption for...

National Development and Reform Commission: In April, the...

Prices Fall: Four charts show that inflation is...

Daniele Franco could lead the European Investment Bank

Expansion of the power grid necessary for the...

Nori for the top of the INPS, Meloni...

Baidu Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report, Xiaodu Consecutively...

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy