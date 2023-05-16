This is how pop star Taylor Swift invests her money

Taylor Swift knows how to manage her wealth. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

According to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein, Taylor Swift invests in discounted closed-end funds. The financial expert recently attended a concert by the artist and received this information from Swift’s father Scott. Swift last showed her financial foresight after not agreeing to a $100 million deal with insolvent crypto exchange FTX.

World pop star Taylor Swift On her current “The Eras Tour” not only inspires fans of her Musicbut also Investment-Experts. Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein recently attended a Swift concert in Philadelphia with his daughters and joked that alongside Taylor’s talent as a songwriter, her financial expertise is also a reason for her immense appeal.

“I had a lot of fun watching our daughters sing the lyrics to their songs in Philly tonight,” tweeted him on Saturday. “Did you know that @taylorswift13 invested in discounted closed-end funds? You guys think I’m joking, but her dad Scott told me!”

Having a blast watching our daughters sing every lyric tonight in Philly. Did you know that @taylorswift13 invests in discounted closed end funds? You think I'm kidding, but her father Scott told me so! For many reasons, it's hard not to be a Swifty. pic.twitter.com/Mxili9xI8f — boaz weinstein (@boazweinstein) May 14, 2023

Weinstein’s firm has a history of taking positions in closed-end funds from Blackrock and other large money managers. Obtain these funds Money for investments through the issue of shares. Therefore, there is a cap on how many people can invest in them, as there are only a limited number Shares is available. The Fund is said to be “discounted” when its shares are trading at a discount to the Net Asset Value (NAV).

Swift — whose father Scott used to work for Merrill Lynch — has shown over the years that she’s adept at finance. She was said to have been approached by now-defunct crypto exchange FTX, but she remained skeptical and turned down the alleged $100 million offer due to concerns about unregistered securities. This is reported by the lawyer Adam Moskowitz, who has filed a class action lawsuit against several FTX– Promoter edited.

In a podcast last month, Moskowitz said that unlike other celebrities who had failed to do their due diligence, Swift had dropped out of the deal and never endorsed the now-bankrupt exchange. “The only person who did that was Taylor Swift,” Moskowitz said on the podcast „The Scoop“.

The business magazine „Forbes“ According to Taylor Swift’s net worth last year was $570 million.

