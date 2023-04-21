This is how professional soccer player Julian Draxler invests his money

Julian Draxler invests 70 percent of his money. Getty Images / Octavio Passos / Kontributor

As soccer professional Julian Draxler revealed in an interview with “Wirtschaftswoche”, he invests 70 percent of his money. By his own admission, his portfolio is conservative. It consists of stocks, bonds and real estate. His goal is to work against inflation and achieve a return of one to two percent. At the same time, Draxler is also trying his luck with online brokers. He also sometimes buys watches that could increase in value. And he’s just starting to invest in startups.

Julian Draxler regularly invests around 70 percent of his money. That’s what the soccer professional said in an interview with the “business week“.

Born in 1993, Draxler is under contract with French football club Paris Saint-Germain and is currently on loan at Portuguese club Benfica Lisbon. In 2014 he won the world championship with the German national team in Brazil. According to the “Bild” newspaper, Draxler earns 583,000 euros a month.

In the interview, the footballer went on to say that he kept the remaining 30 percent for living expenses or put it aside for other things “if I want to treat myself to something”.

“I have real estate, stocks and bonds”

According to Draxler, his portfolio is broadly diversified. “I have real estate, stocks and bonds.” He is generally not that willing to take risks. It’s not about doubling his money, it’s about working against inflation and “getting maybe a percent or two out”.

When asked what he would never put in his depot, the soccer professional answered: cryptocurrencies. The reason: He understands little about it and has a queasy gut feeling. “[…] at least as of this writing, I’m not a believer in crypto,” Draxler said.

Two private banks invest the soccer player’s money

Apparently, the 29-year-old takes professional help when investing. Two private banks placed and managed the fortune for him, said the footballer. But that doesn’t mean that he “sends the money to them and then has nothing more to do with it”.

Nevertheless, he follows very closely what is being bought and sold and what the strategy is behind it. “The final decision-making power must always lie with me, I don’t want to give it up.”

Julian Draxler also invests in watches and startups

Even if he generally invests very conservatively, Draxler also tries his luck with online brokers “to earn some extra money” and to gain his own experience. “If I’m wrong, I can cope with it and at best I’ve learned something from it,” says Draxler.

Sometimes he also buys watches that he likes optically and which he assumes could increase in value over the next few years. He is also currently starting to invest in startups.

aha