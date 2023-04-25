Home » This is how professionals calculate – what the discount formula is all about
Business

This is how professionals calculate – what the discount formula is all about

by admin
This is how professionals calculate – what the discount formula is all about

The discount formula is also relied on in the stock market. Investors buy stocks to participate in future profits. These are distributed to them in the form of dividends. If a company promises a dividend of EUR 1 per share in one year, this future payment is included in the current value of the share (this is referred to as the present value). Since I, as a stock investor, usually want to be rewarded with a return of 8 to 10 percent for the risk I take, I have to use this percentage when discounting: 1/1.08≈0.93.

Also read: Interest hopping: This is how savers get the most out of overnight money

Of course, most companies do not only generate profits in one year, so it is not just a one-time dividend payment. For the value of a share, the sum of all dividend cash values ​​must therefore be formed. So I add the expected dividends (say: 5 euros) of the second (1/1.08^2≈0.86), third (5/1.08^3≈3.97) and all other years. Financial mathematics helps here with the pension present value formula and the so-called Gordon Growth Model. But these are actually all variations of the discounting formula.

See also  Pensions, check Quote 103. A bonus for those who stay at work longer

You may also like

Page not found | WiWo

visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...

Copyright in the Leopard 2: Corporations are arguing...

Pininfarina bets on padel. “Design camps” for a...

Bed Bath & Beyond retail investors likely to...

2.5 billion dollars – Netflix is ​​increasingly relying...

UBS and post-Credit Suisse profit. What CEO Ermotti...

European stock exchanges in red. In Piazza Affari...

Yang Jie of China Mobile: Mobile Cloud’s revenue...

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy