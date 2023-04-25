This is how professionals calculate – what the discount formula is all about

The discount formula is also relied on in the stock market. Investors buy stocks to participate in future profits. These are distributed to them in the form of dividends. If a company promises a dividend of EUR 1 per share in one year, this future payment is included in the current value of the share (this is referred to as the present value). Since I, as a stock investor, usually want to be rewarded with a return of 8 to 10 percent for the risk I take, I have to use this percentage when discounting: 1/1.08≈0.93.

Of course, most companies do not only generate profits in one year, so it is not just a one-time dividend payment. For the value of a share, the sum of all dividend cash values ​​must therefore be formed. So I add the expected dividends (say: 5 euros) of the second (1/1.08^2≈0.86), third (5/1.08^3≈3.97) and all other years. Financial mathematics helps here with the pension present value formula and the so-called Gordon Growth Model. But these are actually all variations of the discounting formula.