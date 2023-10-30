This Is How Social Proof Can Boost Your Online Business

Social proof is everywhere around us. It is in the review sites that we visit when we want to get a second, third, or even fourth opinion about something like a restaurant, a hotel, or even a product. Or, the likes and hearts that we see every day on social media. Or even a friend or family member recommending something to us.

Social proof is so ubiquitous all around us that sometimes it seems like we forget just how valuable social proof is and how it can jump-start our revenues. If you run an online business or brand and have been looking for that “X” factor to help you deliver different results, you’re in the right place. Let’s see how social proof can help your online business be successful.

Decoding Social Proof

Social proof originates from the psychological theory that people will make decisions based on the decisions of other people. therefore, social proof is something that gathers rolling momentum.

Social proof has become especially relevant now and in the days of social media. Because of smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices, customers can quickly view recommendations, reviews, star ratings, and other types of social proof immediately and on the fly.

A student who’s thinking “Who will write my paper for me?” can quickly jump onto sites like TrustPilot and SiteJabber and see which writing services have the best reviews. That effectively implies that for the modern-day online business, social proof is one of the most important components of business success.

Strategies for the Social Proof Journey

Now we know what social proof is and why it is essential for all businesses, and especially online businesses and brands. Let’s now go into strategies for social proof.

1. Partnering with Influencers, Celebrities and Experts

In the world of business, influencers and experts are the rockstars. They can instantly create a wave of excitement and make something go viral. Remember the viral Christiano Ronaldo moment in the build-up to the Euro 2020 when he removed two coke bottles from the table during a press run? It is estimated that shares of Coca-Cola company tanked by about $4 billion, or about 1.6% of the total company market cap.

What about the brand that Kylie Jenner is promoting in the image above? With 3.8 million plus likes already, the brand sales are about to take an upward trajectory like they hadn’t expected. That’s the power of celebrity social proof.

For a small online business, you might not have the ad dollars to team up with CR7 or even someone like Kylie Jenner. However, you can focus more on micro-influencers or experts in your niche to promote your business. For example, if you run an online beauty store offering a proprietary beauty product, an expert dermatologist endorsing your product could be the social proof you need to build some momentum.

Showcasing Testimonials on Sales Pages and Social Media

Glowing words from satisfied customers – these are priceless. Testimonials are endorsements that are received from people who have used your product and have made an assessment. This is the most frequent form of social proof and also one of the most powerful. I

You can showcase testimonials on your social media pages, or even on a dedicated testimonials or review page.

Sharing Customer Survey Results

People naturally gravitate towards data and numbers. By showcasing the statistics and feedback collected from your customers, you not only provide evidence of your product’s quality but also demonstrate that you value your customers’ opinions.

Nurturing Referral Programs

Word-of-mouth buzz is pure marketing gold. When your satisfied customers become advocates and refer your product or service to their connections, it’s a powerful testament to your brand’s value. This is a powerful form of social proof since referrals have an almost 30% higher chance of conversions with customers. These word-of-mouth recommendations can help turn your customers into loyal brand ambassadors and drive growth.

Unveiling the Power of Case Studies

In a highly competitive digital marketplace, case studies solve the mystery of why your product works. Case studies go beyond the surface, diving deep into the numbers and providing an in-depth analysis of past results.

Case studies are niche-specific and are often more cost-effective than other forms of social proof, making them a valuable asset for your marketing strategy. They are usually more applicable for businesses serving other businesses.

For example, if you are offering a SaaS product, you would want to provide case studies of your most successful customer and why your product helped to solve their problems. The case studies should be displayed prominently on your website or sales pages.

Showcasing Milestones

Big or small, milestones are worth celebrating. Whether it’s reaching a certain number of customers, hitting a sales goal, or achieving a significant company milestone, these moments can serve as powerful social proof.

Milestones not only provide a sense of accomplishment but also reassure potential customers about your brand’s stability and success.

Embracing Media Mentions

Let’s say you run a pizza business and one random morning you hear the host of a popular and local radio show shout out your pizza joint. Depending on just how big your city is or how popular the radio show is, you are likely to experience a surge in customer numbers.

Being mentioned in the media, especially by independent and respected outlets, can boost your credibility and drive your numbers up. Media mentions also reinforce your brand’s authority and expose it to wider audiences. It’s not just about the recognition; it’s about the unbiased endorsement that media coverage provides.

Trust Badges

Especially in the online service domain, trust badges, certificates, and awards automatically capture the attention of potential customers without the need for lengthy product descriptions or testimonials. For certain services such as in the IT domain, trust badges not only assure customers of your trustworthiness but also signify that you’ve met specific criteria to earn these credentials. That is undeniable social proof of your brand’s quality.

Tap Into User Generated Content

User-generated content (UGC) is authentic and powerful and can create a buzz or even viral moments. UGC such as customer photos, reviews, and posts, not only provides an authentic view of customers using your product but also harnesses the power of your customers’ social networks.

So, you can encourage your customers to share their experiences with the wider community. You can also offer incentives for UGC, for example, free merch or discounts whenever a customer posts a picture or a video using your content.

Conclusion

We’ve gone through social proof and why it is so important for your business, especially if you’re running an online brand. Social proof is that extra magic that every business needs to grow. It’s not just psychology; it’s the art of trust and authenticity.

If you haven’t yet thought of a social proof strategy for your online business, you’re missing out big time. Use the hacks provided above to take your business to the next level.

