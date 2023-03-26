Home Business This is how the bank takeover went
Business

This is how the bank takeover went

by admin
This is how the bank takeover went

The emergency call came at 4 p.m.: That was what happened behind the scenes during the bank quake – a drama in 7 acts

It’s like a secret service thriller, and it’s true: journalists from the “Financial Times” learned all the details of how the forced merger of CS and UBS was engineered and pushed through by the authorities. The code word for UBS was “elm”, that for CS “cedar”. Now, despite the “top secret” status, everything is leaking out.

Soon not only next to each other, but also with each other. The mega deal sealed the end of Credit Suisse in its current form.

Bld: Keystone

It is a piece of Swiss economic history that was written on Sunday. The Swiss authorities kept their mouths shut, and yet Switzerland and the world are now finding out via London what was going on behind the scenes.

See also  Thus artificial intelligence increases the yield and quality of grain

You may also like

Marcel Rohner against bonuses in case of loss

Trading opportunities on the stock exchange, Bayer share...

GPT-4 full score No. 1 passed the mock...

Vittorio Feltri on rented uterus: “Mother cannot be...

Trade association has allegations against the designated boss...

Stellantis invests 130 million in Germany for the...

Tens of thousands fear for their jobs

Gordon Moore, founder of Intel, has died.

Real Estate: The Consequences of the Banking Crisis

Pensions, imminent raises. Find out how much extra...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy