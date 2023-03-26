The emergency call came at 4 p.m.: That was what happened behind the scenes during the bank quake – a drama in 7 acts

The emergency call came at 4 p.m.: That was what happened behind the scenes during the bank quake – a drama in 7 acts

It’s like a secret service thriller, and it’s true: journalists from the “Financial Times” learned all the details of how the forced merger of CS and UBS was engineered and pushed through by the authorities. The code word for UBS was “elm”, that for CS “cedar”. Now, despite the “top secret” status, everything is leaking out.