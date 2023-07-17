This is how the crisis in Germany hits them

German car manufacturers in a mood of alarm: This is how the Swiss industry is reacting

There is a depressive climate in the German auto industry. Meanwhile, the Swiss supplier industry is showing its best side and is looking for pragmatic solutions to the impending crisis.

Fineblanking press with a tool at Feintool.

Image: zvg/Feintool

The mood among German automakers is really bad. What has been felt in the neighboring country for a long time is also well documented statistically: in June, business expectations at VW & Co. fell almost to the 2008 level. That was the year in which nobody really knew whether and how the world economy would continue. In June, the fall in the mood index of the Munich economic research institute Ifo was particularly spectacular – as steep as in March 2021, when the war in Ukraine had just broken out.

