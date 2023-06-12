This is how the groups like Play proceed

21
A wave of hacker attacks overruns Switzerland: “At the moment there are really too many victims”
In an interview, Tobias Ellenberger, head of the cyber security company Oneconsult, reveals how the hacker group “Play” proceeds and why he does not categorically advise against paying ransoms.
How do ransomware groups like Play choose their victims?
See also Sales prices of commercial residential buildings continued to decline in November, with second-hand housing prices rising in only three cities_ Securities Times