With the reform of the Building Energy Act, the installation of oil and gas heating systems would be effectively banned in Germany in the coming years, both in new buildings and as a replacement for old heating systems: According to the draft law, at least 65 percent of every newly installed heating system should use renewable energies operate. This would rule out the future installation of heating systems that are operated exclusively on the basis of fossil fuels.

In the future, millions of citizens could be forced to make large investments in a heat pump for lack of alternatives: heat pumps can easily be twice to three times as expensive to buy as, for example, conventional natural gas heating systems. Investing in heat pumps should prove to be more cost-effective in the long term than investing in gas heating because electricity prices are said to be rising less than natural gas and oil prices — after all, CO2 pricing of fossil fuels will make oil and gas more likely to protect the climate make more expensive

But how much the prices for oil and gas will rise in the medium to long term is unclear – despite the fact that the establishment of a second EU-wide emissions trading system by 2027, which will cover the transport and heating sectors, by the European Commission has already been legislated. The forecast that the price of electricity should fall in the long term as a result of the expansion of renewables is also likely to materialize only after a long time, if at all. By then, a newly installed heat pump could already have reached the end of its service life. In fact, based on past experience, it is more likely that electricity prices will rise further than a significant reduction, not least because of rising network charges as a result of the essential expansion of the network. In view of the uncertainty about future price developments, it is easy to understand that households are reluctant to invest heavily in heat pumps.

Against this background, the fear of millions of citizens that Germany would like to ban the exclusive use of fossil fuels in newly installed heating systems as early as 2024 and thus break the heat transition that has been missed so far is very understandable. Instead of enacting a ban on fossil fuel heating systems, Germany should follow the example of countries such as Sweden, Norway and Denmark, where the heat transition was prepared over many decades and flanked by CO2 prices, subsidies and many other measures before it was introduced there just a few years ago years bans were imposed.

Denmark began expanding district heating as early as the first oil crisis in the 1970s, when 99 percent of Denmark’s energy consumption was covered by imported oil and coal. Today around 65 percent of all Danish households are connected to it, in Germany the proportion of district heating is less than 15 percent. District heating in Denmark today comes largely from renewable sources such as biomass, geothermal energy or waste heat from industrial plants; just under a quarter still comes from fossil fuels.

Also in the wake of the first oil crisis, the Danish Energy Agency was founded in 1976. Since then, this has accompanied the implementation of the Danish heat transition. The first energy plan also dates back to 1976. Since then, the more or less regularly published energy plans have served as the basis for Denmark’s long-term energy policy — Germany could also take this as an example: With the regular publication of energy plans, Germany could make its energy policy more time-consistent and independent of individual shape government constellations.

In order to create incentives to switch to alternative heating systems, a tax on heating oil was introduced in 1977. This tax was increased in 1985 in response to falling oil prices to maintain incentives to switch to alternatives. Subsidies for the installation of alternative technologies, particularly heat pumps, were introduced in 1981 following the second oil crisis. As early as 1992, almost three decades earlier than in Germany, Denmark introduced the CO2 tax on fossil fuels in order to further reduce their consumption.

It was not until the 2012 energy plan that a ban on the installation of oil and gas heating systems in new buildings was specified. This ban, which came into effect in 2013, was extended to existing buildings in 2016. However, the expansion only affected oil heating and only applied in areas where district heating or natural gas networks were available. In addition, the alternative to oil heating should not be unreasonably expensive. Cases of hardship were thus avoided, and the ban ultimately only affected a fraction of all Danish households: in 2016, oil heating systems accounted for only around nine percent of the total of 2.8 million heating systems, while natural gas heating systems accounted for 15.2 percent; with a share of 64.4 percent, the vast majority of heating systems consisted of district heating systems.

Finally, an oil boiler scrapping program was launched in 2017, allowing households outside of district heating areas to purchase a heat pump with government financial aid. Initially started as a pilot program, the scrapping program was expanded to include natural gas heating systems in 2020. The charm of the program, apart from the financial support from the state, is that it is not the households who have to take care of the installation, operation and maintenance of the heat pump, but an energy service provider commissioned by the Danish Energy Agency if a household decides to participate in the program. This minimizes the financial as well as the organizational and psychological hurdles for switching to a heat pump.

In view of this history and Denmark’s state efforts not only to avoid social hardship, but also to make the switch to a heat pump easier in every respect and to keep the financial burden on households as low as possible, it is hardly surprising that the Danish heat transition did not unleashed storms of protest. In Germany, however, the protests in view of the hasty procedure, with which the previously missed warming should be made up for in the shortest possible time, will be all the stronger the better the consequences for the individual become apparent. If the government is smart, it will want to avoid this by not enacting the de facto ban on fossil fuel heating and leaving the heat transition to the second EU emissions trading system, which will start in 2027, and municipal heat planning.

RWI Essen and Ruhr University Bochum

