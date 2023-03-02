ZChildren should get two things from their parents, as the famous saying goes: roots and wings. However, family support and one’s own daring are hardly enough today for the offspring to be successful later in life. A certain amount of start-up capital is probably at least as helpful. Fortunately, many parents and grandparents have the opportunity to set one up. To do this, however, they should start early on to regularly set aside some money for the offspring. The big advantage is then the long period of saving, 18 years or more. WELT explains how the perfect investment works for your child.