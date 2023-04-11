Home Business This is how the start-up Newma will continue
Business

Postpartum is not a new phenomenon – and neither are healing or helpful products for this time. Why should now be the moment for your start-up?
Jacqueline Leuer-Hingsen: The idea came about when my first daughter was born. When I was looking for solutions for myself, I came across bizarre recommendations: for example, to mix tinctures from different things yourself. There are potentially helpful ointments in the pharmacy, but I wouldn’t think of using them on my private parts. And when there were special products for childbirth, they were either very old-fashioned or had the typical maternity look with dots and little storks. We wanted to do that differently. Our products should not only help immediately and support healing, but also fit the lifestyle of the modern mom.

Cornelia Dingendorf: There are also health policy problems related to childbirth. Unfortunately, the care provided by midwives during confinement decreases. Women are more and more dependent on helping themselves and up to now there have simply been no really good and adequate means. That’s where we start.

