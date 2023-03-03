Although the super-rich lost around 13 trillion euros in assets last year, they still invested diligently (symbol image). Getty Images/Ken Redding

According to a recent wealth report by the real estate agency Knight Frank, the super-rich invested around 428 billion euros in commercial real estate in 2022. At the same time, investment in luxury collectibles rose 16 percent, with artworks accounting for the largest share. Nevertheless, the super-rich lost a total of around 13 trillion euros of their wealth last year.

The global economic situation has deteriorated over the past year. Despite the disproportionate losses, the super-rich invested billions in commercial real estate and luxury goods.

According to what was published on Wednesday Property report by real estate agency Knight Frank the world‘s wealthy have invested $455 billion (around €428 billion) in commercial real estate, be it privately or through a family office.

While that’s down from a record high of $493 billion in 2021, 2022 was still the second-strongest year on record and was 62 percent above the 10-year average.

Investments from private sources defied the difficult environment

As a result, more private than institutional wealth was invested. Institutions invested $440 billion in commercial real estate, down 28 percent from a year earlier.

“Despite the global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that persisted throughout 2022, investment from private sources remained resilient,” the report said. According to Knight Frank, the super-rich have 32 percent of their total wealth in their homes, another 26 percent in stocks, and 21 percent in commercial real estate.

Art and cars are “en vogue” again

According to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, investment in luxury collectibles grew 16 percent overall last year.

Artwork topped the list with a 29 percent increase. Collections from individual owners, including pieces acquired by American investor Anne Bass and Microsoft founder Paul Allen, totaled over $2.5 billion.

Classic cars do not correlate with other investment classes

Classic cars also recorded double-digit growth at 25 percent, the strongest in nine years. The Mercedes-Benz Uhlenhaut Coupé set a new record for the most expensive car ever sold at $143 million (134.5).

High-end collectors are back on the market after the coronavirus pandemic prevented many sales, Dietrich Hatlapa, founder of investment research firm Historic Automobile Group International, told Knight Frank.

“Broadly speaking, the classic car market has neither positive nor inverse correlation with other sectors. In other words, the classic car sector generally moves to the beat of its own drum,” the report states, and that’s a trait many collectors find appealing.

Other categories, such as rare whiskeys, posted annual growth of 3%, although early-stage investors posted an average 10-year return of 373%.

13 trillion euros loss due to the change in monetary policy

Despite increased investment, the super-rich lost $13.8 trillion in 2022, or 13.6 percent of their wealth. This is due to the rapid rise in inflation, which has prompted central banks to raise interest rates aggressively. As a result, share and bond prices fell.

“The fall in wealth is not surprising given the dramatic turnaround in monetary policy, culminating in the worst performance of the traditional mixed portfolio since the 1930s,” writes Flora Harley, the report’s editor-in-chief.

Cash yields higher returns than a stock-bond portfolio

In fact, for the first time since 2001, investors can outperform a traditional stock-bond portfolio with cash.

On Tuesday, the so-called 60/40 portfolio of US stocks and fixed income assets returned 5.07 percent. The Number is composed of the weighted average earnings yield of the US stock index S&P 500 and the Bloomberg USAgg index for bonds.

Meanwhile, the yield on six-month US Treasury bills rose to one High of 5.16 Percent. These so-called treasury bills are short-term bonds issued by the government. Treasury bills have virtually no risk of default, so they are used to determine the short-term risk-free rate.

This article was translated from English by Alexandra Habdank. You can find the original here.

