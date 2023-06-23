This is how the Swiss parties use artificial intelligence in their election campaigns

For this icon, the specialists at SWI swissinfo.ch played around with the Dall-E 2 AI. Created with DALL E

This content was published on Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023

Julian Gerber, SRF

Other languages: 3 (de original)

With the help of artificial intelligence, images or text can be generated quickly and easily. Anything that invites gimmicks can also be used for political manipulation in the election campaign.

Enter an order, let the artificial intelligence (AI) work and a text is written or an image is generated: This is easily possible with AI-based programs such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion or ChatGPT.

risks as well as opportunities

Peter G. Kirchschläger, Professor of Ethics at the University of Lucerne who specializes in artificial intelligence, sees the danger of increasing manipulation. The use of AI in election and voting campaigns makes it increasingly difficult for voters to recognize that they are being influenced. What is still done today with an election poster at the train station could be done in a more personalized and subtle way with AI in the future.

At the same time, the ethics professor also sees opportunities. With the help of artificial intelligence, information could be made more accessible. There is also the opportunity to create simpler exchange options. “But this all requires that you organize and regulate accordingly,” says Kirchschläger.

How are the parties reacting to the new opportunities?

A survey by SRF among the parties shows that the active use of AI-based programs is not yet widespread among the parties. The Greens and the Green Liberal Party (GLP) use ChatGPT, the chatbot based on artificial intelligence, as a research tool. The Social Democratic Party (SP and the FDP.Die Liberalen (Freisinnig-Democratic Party) have done the first tests with it. The center and the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) are not yet using AI-based programs. In addition, no party has any guidelines for use of artificial intelligence.

Balthasar Glättli, the President of the Greens, is now proposing a code of honor for the parties. A voluntary waiver by all parties that AI will not be used for negative campaigns. According to Glättli, the first reactions of the other parties, apart from the SVP, are positive. “We have to fundamentally talk about how we as a society, as a state and as a politician are reacting to this massive and rapid technological development.”

Grüter: Code of honor not effective

On the other side of the political spectrum, too, it is clear that AI is becoming an increasingly important topic. But Franz Grüter, Lucerne SVP National Council, does not consider the code of honor to be expedient.

A code between parties would not prevent private or other political actors from running negative campaigns. “First of all, I would like to see that we remain innovative here, and then the question of new laws and regulations is only a secondary question for me,” says Grüter.

The Swiss parliamentary elections on October 22, 2023 will show whether and how artificial intelligence will be used in the election campaign. The Yes Committee on the Climate Protection Act showed how this can be done. With a voting butler based on artificial intelligence, an attempt was made to remind the electorate to vote.

The climate protection law was adopted in last Sunday’s referendum with 59.1% yes. The approval of the Swiss abroad was even more overwhelming at 76.8%.

In accordance with JTI standards

More: JTI certification from SWI swissinfo.ch