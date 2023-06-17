This is how they save tens of thousands of euros: The tax tricks of the super-rich

The super-rich don’t cash out their winnings so they don’t get taxed. picture alliance / Zoonar | KYRYLO SHEVTSOV

In a global comparison, Germany is runner-up when it comes to taxes and duties. Only in Belgium employees pay more. Tax justice initiatives complain that Germany taxes income unfairly and taxes assets too low. The super-rich direct their income through tax havens and do not pay out to protect it from taxes.

In almost no other country in the world does a person pay such high taxes and social security contributions as in Germany: We are loud Evaluations of the OECD Runner-up when it comes to the average gap between gross and net income. Only in Belgium (53 percent) do employees have to reckon with a higher tax burden than in Germany (47.8 percent).

However, various studies show that people with high incomes in particular often pay less tax than the average employee. Germany is loud a bill from the Tax Justice Network a “low tax country” for very high incomes. Germany taxed labor too high and capital too low, according to one statement.

How much taxes and duties do millionaires pay compared to ordinary employees?

A model calculation by the network shows that a “model millionaire” with assets of 23 million euros and an income of 1.6 million euros only has to reckon with 24 percent taxes and duties, while a married couple with a joint income of 110,000 euros a burden of 43 percent come.

To the top one percent counts everyone in Germany who has net assets of more than 1.3 million euros. About 840,000 people almost 28 percent of total assets have in Germany.

Trick number 1: Wealth lies in our own company

In order to save on taxes, the wealth of the super-rich is often held in a company or a foundation: the plot of their own house? In a property management GmbH. The Fortune? In an asset management company or a foundation, such as the descendants of the Aldi founder. Because founding a GmbH costs money (25,000 euros), not everyone can afford it. In addition, the amount of bureaucracy in a company is higher than in private.

Anyone who invests their money in an asset management company saves a lot of money, which is why these companies are often referred to as “Spardosen-GmbH”. In private, you pay taxes and duties on income, in companies only on profits. However, since these can be reduced by expenses related to the intention to make a profit (e.g. mobile phone contracts, travel, computer purchases), the tax burden is ultimately significantly lower than in private life.

Trick number 2: Income is made more expensive by companies

For example, if you sell shares for a profit, you can keep up to 1000 euros tax-free. Anything beyond that is taxed at almost 30 percent. If you have income from the sale of shares in an asset management company, you pay tax on the first euro – but only 1.54 percent in total. This can quickly pay off, especially with income of around 100,000 euros.

A company’s profits are generally taxed at around 30 percent, but privately it goes up quickly due to the progressive income tax. This works according to the following principle: the higher the income, the more taxes you have to pay – but only up to a certain limit: the so-called top tax rate is 42 percent and will be due in 2023 from a salary of 61,972 euros. This means that anyone with an income of 100,000 euros pays the same 42 percent tax as someone who earns a million.

This creates the incentive to reinvest which a study by the Institute for Economics confirmed in 2021. The study, which was carried out in cooperation with the Foundation for Family Businesses, came to the conclusion that the richest one percent of Germans tied 56 to 65 of their assets to companies.

Trick number 3: Wealth management companies in tax havens

Many of the super-rich not only have their money in their own companies, but direct the profits via Ireland or Luxembourg to trade tax havens, where corporate profits are taxed even less than in Germany or not at all. Incidentally, these do not necessarily have to be located abroad. German cities such as Zossen, Grünwald, Walldorf or Maiz charge significantly lower trade tax rates than the national average.

However, given the introduction of a global minimum taxation it could soon become difficult for the super-rich to keep their income tax-free.