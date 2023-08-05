This is how this 27-year-old wants to save two million dollars in 8 years

Giving financial tips on TikTok: Austin Hankwitz. Austin Hankwitz

Formerly a financial analyst at a healthcare company, Austin Hankwitz is now a financial writer with over 700,000 followers on TikTok.

He aims to build a $2 million portfolio in eight to 15 years by applying the four percent rule to his annual earnings.

Austin Hankwitz has gone from being a financial analyst at a healthcare company to a Financial content creator with over 700,000 followers on TikTok developed. There he also shares how he puts his portfolio together, for example.

He started his journey in 2020 by posting short videos on investment ideas like stocks to buy during a recession. He also shared news that could affect stock prices. Though he enjoys digging into company fundamentals, he says it’s difficult to keep up momentum when following numerous stocks.

Late last year, Hankwitz decided to build a $2 million retirement portfolio that he could track for himself and for others to follow. He gave himself eight years to achieve this goal. The dollar value required was calculated based on the four percent rule, which states that you can withdraw that percentage annually while growing your portfolio. The $2 million would allow him to withdraw $80,000 annually.

Ideally, Hankwitz would like to reach that number in eight years, but he’s open to the possibility that it could take as long as 15 years. Even with this stretched time frame, he still has the option of retiring in his late 30s or early 40s. In reality, he plans to continue working and investing after that age. The extra time also takes into account the evolution of the market and its ability to keep making its monthly deposits.