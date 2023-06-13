This is how Volkswagen is preparing “the biggest renovation of the last decades”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Volkswagen launches the major reorganization, cost rationalization and relaunch operation, starting with the brand that gives the group its name. «The biggest restructuring of the last decades», defined it as a top manager. You discussed it with the supervisory board on Tuesday. Time is running out. CEO Oliver Blume is expected to make a presentation to investors on Capital Markets Day in a week. In mid-May, the German press had published rumors about an internal document by the CEO of the VW brand, Thomas Schäfer. There was talk of insufficient economic solidity, of an operating margin that had fallen to 3%.

Too little for the group, which focuses on volume brands – i.e. Volkswagen itself plus Skoda, Cupra and Seat – to generate margins and finance the onerous transition to electric. The watchword is efficiency and synergies, to raise profitability: operating margin to 6.5% without ruling out the possibility of pushing it up to 8%. Specifically for brand volume Wolfsburg aims for additional profits of 3 billion euros per year.

It should not be forgotten that only in mid-March, at the Annual Conference, the five-year spending plan was presented, up to 2027, which had risen to 180 billion: more than two thirds of the investments, equal to 122 billion, dedicated to digitization and electrification. In the latest five-year plan, the figure was 56%. But it is still not enough, evidently, reality surpasses the programs and above all the Chinese are advancing in large strides towards Europe and are already dominating at home. “We have to act, otherwise we will lose touch with the competition,” a source told the German business daily Handelsblatt.

As part of the additional Blume plan, VW intends to bring together production of multiple brands at its main and historic plant in Wolfsburg, which could reduce capacity to 600,000 units. The site had come to see a production milestone of 1 million cars and even a doubling, under the previous CEO Herbert Diess, in view of the Trinity project, the second generation of Volkswagen EVs. This project was postponed in the second half of the decade due to the delays experienced by the software unit, Cariad, which led to the change of managing director last summer. In terms of employment, there is no talk of cuts but of a retirement program that could be sufficient.

Obviously, the premium brand Audi will also play a fundamental role, which will have to compete better with competitors such as BMW. Audi CEO Markus Duesmann will focus on a vehicle platform for mid-range cars and more integration with the rest of the group.