This is how Wolfgang Porsche thinks about new rivals from China

His nickname “WoPo” may seem cute, but as a member of the VW supervisory board and in his roles as supervisor of Porsche SE and Porsche AG, he is a tough businessman.

Business Insider spoke to Wolfgang Porsche at the Munich IAA Mobility – about VW’s leadership, strong competition from the Far East and the weak performance of Deutsche Bahn.

The 80-year-old also gave our editorial team an insight into his early days as a student and the “incentive on wheels” offered by his father Ferry, not to let either the clutch or commercial science slide.

VW patriarch Wolfgang Porsche, 80, is following the current forays into Europe by Asian car manufacturers with a mixture of reservations and respect. “New competitors, for example from China, have considerable things to offer, but they also enjoy considerable starting advantages,” said the grandson of the legendary designer Ferdinand Porsche in an interview with Business Insider.

On the sidelines of the IAA Mobility industry trade fair in Munich, Porsche underlined its perception of rapidly emerging rivals from the Middle Kingdom such as HiPhi, Nio or Zeekr with two examples from operational practice: “Most of the time they don’t have to transform locations with a combustion engine past, and often there are financial support from the state”.

Heavyweight among German car supervisory boards

The Stuttgart native experienced the fundamental change in the auto industry up close in important positions: Porsche is a member of the supervisory board of the Wolfsburg-based VW Group and is chief supervisor of the VW majority owner Porsche Automobil Holding SE and the sports car manufacturer Porsche AG.

His references to unequal conditions in the global competition between car manufacturers are similar to the analysis by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We have to defend ourselves against unfair practices,” demanded the top politician recently before the Strasbourg European Parliament in her speech on the state of the EU. China is flooding the world markets with cheap electric vehicles. “The price of these cars is artificially depressed by huge government subsidies,” said von der Leyen, “which distorts our market.” The European Union will now begin a competition investigation into state support for electric cars from China. At the end of these anti-subsidy investigations, among other things, there could be the imposition of punitive tariffs on electric vehicles imported from the Middle Kingdom.

