This is how you become a startup investor yourself with 10,000 euros

If you have the necessary capital, you can easily become an investor. Getty Images / Andy Ryan, Yuichiro Chino

50,000 or even 250,000 euros – that’s how high the sums are usually, with which angel investors invest in young tech companies. Startup investments and working with the portfolio are often her main job. But you can also help the ecosystem with much smaller amounts.

These individuals are referred to as micro angels or small business angels. They might be senior executives in a company, people with a large savings account, or small business owners—not necessarily Wealthy people with millions in the bank. If business angels only invest four-digit or low five-digit sums, they are just as valuable for startups as those who give tenfold.