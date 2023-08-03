Home » This is how you can cancel
Business

This is how you can cancel

by admin
This is how you can cancel

It is crucial for a harmonious separation that a termination is not understood as a personal affront or as a rejection of the company as a whole. “Formulate your arguments in such a way that the desire for reorientation is not against the current employer, but about you and your further development,” recommends Struss. Hansen’s advice is: It’s better to emphasize how you would like to develop professionally as a result of the separation. This is a more positive twist than just listing grievances. It also makes it easier for the other side to save face.

See also  Cnh Industrial, in the plan to 2024, focus on agriculture and innovation

You may also like

The Surprising Rise in Uber Prices: CEO Dara...

1. “Surprising Rise in US Private Sector Employment...

Panetta: “It is possible that the ECB monetary...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, August 3rd. Declining EU price...

TIM, Labriola: “We are working towards September deadlines”

Elon Musk: This is his corporate empire

Africa: registrations for Ict&Digital training in the third...

Why the traffic light will not meet its...

Joe Biden Administration Delays Replenishing Emergency Oil Reserves...

“Tasks for interns” – why VCs are running...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy