This is how you can cancel

It is crucial for a harmonious separation that a termination is not understood as a personal affront or as a rejection of the company as a whole. “Formulate your arguments in such a way that the desire for reorientation is not against the current employer, but about you and your further development,” recommends Struss. Hansen’s advice is: It’s better to emphasize how you would like to develop professionally as a result of the separation. This is a more positive twist than just listing grievances. It also makes it easier for the other side to save face.

