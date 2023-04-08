Dhe working day is over. It’s getting dark again on the way home. What comes next? Eat, put on sweatpants, and hit the couch. If you still have to take care of children, go shopping or do laundry, you might have an hour or two of television before you fall asleep.

But it is worth getting active in your free time and pursuing a hobby. How to find the right job, why bosses also benefit from active employees and how passion can be integrated into everyday life.