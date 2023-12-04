Home » This is how you get your depot ready for the winter
Business

This is how you get your depot ready for the winter

by admin
This is how you get your depot ready for the winter

Would you like to know more about which factors will be important for investors in the coming year? Here you can read why investors should position themselves defensively.
But do you want to take risks? In the current WirtschaftsWoche we analyze why the Bitcoin price could continue to rise.

Disclaimer: This podcast is not investment advice, but is intended for information and entertainment purposes only. The hosts or publisher assume no liability for any investment decisions you make based on the information heard in the podcast.

***

How do you like the BörsenWoche podcast? Feel free to take part in our survey wiwo.de/zufriedenheit Participate so we can make the podcast even better.

There is also a special subscription offer exclusively for WirtschaftsWoche BörsenWoche listeners: https://vorteile.wiwo.de/bw-podcast/

Do you want to know more about investing? In the WiWo BörsenWoche you will receive concrete investment tips, in-depth analyzes and assessments of trends every Monday. The heart of BörsenWoche are two model portfolios in which the focus is on investing money on your own.

The WirtschaftsWoche podcasts
You can listen to the podcast episodes at www.wiwo.de/podcast and wherever podcasts are available:
– Directly at Spotify subscribe to.
– Directly at Apple Podcasts subscribe to.

See also  Rumored that the new 27-inch iMac will debut in the spring of 2022 with a mini-LED screen and support ProMotion technology

You may also like

“It’s time to get a job”

Stratolaunch Achieves Milestone in Hypersonic Research with Successful...

Meloni: 240 million to Umbria for 36 strategic...

These are Sam Altman’s plans for a gigantic...

Trenitalia, new rules for high-speed baggage are arriving

Free trade agreement with India – Efta states...

Ita, mused in flight: “He caught a big...

Rents too high: Student commutes to university by...

Resolution 26 of 02/20/2024 – Approval of the...

Budget: “No cuts in social security,” demands Hubertus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy