This is how you get your travel expenses back via your tax return

Since 2022, you can deduct 0.38 euros from the tax per kilometer from the 21st kilometer. However, for the first 20 kilometers you can only state 0.30 euros. You don’t need a receipt for this. But: This only applies as a lump sum, i.e. only for the one-way route on each working day. If you drive home over the lunch break, you must not include that, and even if you drive there one working day and back the next day, you can only use half of the commuter allowance (also: commuting allowance or distance allowance). This applies with a few exceptions. And: The travel expenses for one way to the first job are reimbursed, i.e. to the facility to which the employee is assigned for the entire duration of the employment relationship or for more than 48 months from the outset. If the circumstances of the employee are different, the tax office will check whether the employee works two full working days per week or one third of the working hours in the company. Police officers indicate the office and flight attendants or pilots the home airport. If the employee has several places of work, the employer can specify a first job in the contract.