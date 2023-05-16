Home » This is how you get your travel expenses back via your tax return
Business

This is how you get your travel expenses back via your tax return

by admin
This is how you get your travel expenses back via your tax return

Since 2022, you can deduct 0.38 euros from the tax per kilometer from the 21st kilometer. However, for the first 20 kilometers you can only state 0.30 euros. You don’t need a receipt for this. But: This only applies as a lump sum, i.e. only for the one-way route on each working day. If you drive home over the lunch break, you must not include that, and even if you drive there one working day and back the next day, you can only use half of the commuter allowance (also: commuting allowance or distance allowance). This applies with a few exceptions. And: The travel expenses for one way to the first job are reimbursed, i.e. to the facility to which the employee is assigned for the entire duration of the employment relationship or for more than 48 months from the outset. If the circumstances of the employee are different, the tax office will check whether the employee works two full working days per week or one third of the working hours in the company. Police officers indicate the office and flight attendants or pilots the home airport. If the employee has several places of work, the employer can specify a first job in the contract.

See also  Five Chinese companies that imported Pfizer's "special medicine" for epidemic prevention have obtained production rights | Merck | Vaccines | Oral medicines

You may also like

Kozlovs (European Court of Auditors): “The war against...

Finished Superbonus effect: first drop in consumption for...

National Development and Reform Commission: In April, the...

Prices Fall: Four charts show that inflation is...

Daniele Franco could lead the European Investment Bank

Expansion of the power grid necessary for the...

Nori for the top of the INPS, Meloni...

Baidu Releases 2023 Q1 Financial Report, Xiaodu Consecutively...

Wefox: Digital insurer receives 50 million euros from...

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy