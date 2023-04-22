This is how you invest 10,000, 50,000 or 100,000 euros capital sensibly

In fact, Rolf Adam’s customers have exactly what many others dream of. You have inherited a chunk of money, been paid out on a lucrative life insurance policy or won the lottery. And yet Adam has to calm her down. He has been an independent honorary advisor in Hamburg since 1996, one of the first in his profession, specializing in the investment of medium and large fortunes. And he says: Many people find it difficult to invest a large amount of tens of thousands of euros or more at once. “I then advise spreading the amount over three tranches over 18 months,” says Adam. “Then many can sleep better.”