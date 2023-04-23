Home » This is Michael Jordan’s luxury mansion for sale
This is Michael Jordan’s luxury mansion for sale

This is Michael Jordan’s luxury mansion for sale

Door number 23 leads to the former home of basketball legend Michael Jordan.
Scott Olson / Staff, Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s massive house in suburban Chicago is still on the market after 10 years.

He has reduced the price by almost half and is trying to sweeten the deal by various means – Air Jordans, for example.

The home made headlines again recently when an 18-year-old and a youth were arrested and charged with trespassing and vandalism.

Michael Jordan’s 56,000-square-foot property in Highland Park, Illinois looks massive even from the air.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Anyone approaching from the ground can immediately tell that this property is owned by the legendary No. 23, Michael Jordan – and that could be why it’s not for sale. “It’s clearly his house,” says Bruce Bowers of Bowers Realty Group, adding, “There’s a lot of work that would need to be done to make it his own.”

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

Those: Business Insider

The home has come down several times and is now $14.9 million, which is about $265 per square foot — a far cry from the original price of $517 per square foot. The exact price is $14,855,000, and the numbers in that price add up to 23 – Jordan’s basketball jersey number.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The long driveway from the gate and mature trees ensure the home has privacy.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Jordan had the house – and the surrounding lot – built from the ground up to suit his personal taste.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The outdoor area turns out to be spectacular. There is a tennis court…

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

… an infinity pool with a grass island in the middle

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

… which is in the middle of a large courtyard …

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

… and down on the lawn there is a putting green, a driving range for golf.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The putting green is fully equipped with Jordan Brand flagsticks.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

There is also a pond with fish.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

While the outdoor space is expansive and no doubt impressive…

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

…the interior is just as spectacular. When guests first walk through the front door, they are greeted by this sight, which includes a piano in the background.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The piano room is also one of the many living rooms in the house.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

And here’s a look at another seating area, dubbed the “great room” — this isn’t the only great room in the house, though.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Jordan’s luxurious taste is also evident in details such as door openings. The doors pictured below are from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

They lead to a games room with a pool table.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Since it is the former home of Michael Jordan, there is of course also a basketball court. He is the heart of the house.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The square bears the name of the legend at both ends…

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

…and the Jumpman logo in the center of the square, which includes his children’s names – his daughter’s name is not visible.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Guests can linger in this seating area while waiting for their turn on the field.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

In the dining room, the guests could eat at this “Baghdad table”.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The grid on the table top is modeled on the streets of Baghdad.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Detailed dining areas are something of a theme. Here we see a beautiful skylight perfectly placed above the kitchen table.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

In one of the dining areas, just off the kitchen, there is a large aquarium set into the wall.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The house has nine bedrooms…

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

… and 19 bathrooms. Nineteen!

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

There is also a cigar room decorated with a detailed ceiling.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Even the railing in the cigar room is ornately decorated.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

There are also many card tables in the cigar room which Jordan has probably played some high stakes poker games at – he is known for his love of gambling after all.

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

The home also features a full gym.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Jordan’s Bulls teammates practice there every morning, Concierge Auctions reports in an interview.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Another luxurious part of Jordan’s property is the expansive wine cellar.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The upstairs library is said to have been Jordan’s favorite room. It has an extendable screen.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Between the house and the patio there is another TV room with a 110 inch screen.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

This area used to be an indoor swimming pool. Jordan renovated it after moving in, adding sliding walls on either side that can transform the meeting space indoors or outdoors depending on the mood and weather.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

There are a variety of media rooms throughout the house. Even the seemingly random corners like this one are equipped with televisions.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The property also features a three bedroom guest house…

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

… which has its own family room and kitchen.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Jordan lived in the main house for 19 years.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

The house is delivered furnished, although some pieces might be a bit dated.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Although the house looks so amazing, it has been on the market since 2012. Jordan attempted to auction the home in 2013, but the $13 million reserve bid was never met.

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

Jordan said, “Many of the world’s most desirable properties are sold at auction, and Concierge Auctions is the undisputed leader when it comes to auctioning unique properties.”

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Jordan’s estate remained unsold despite attempts to get creative, including reaching out to wealthy people in basketball-mad China.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Those: Maxim

In 2015, the realtor who sold the house promised the buyer would get every Air Jordan in his size, but that didn’t work either.

Michael Jordan House
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Those: Maxim

Adam Rosenfeld of luxury real estate startup Mercer Vine told Marketwatch in 2016 that Jordan likely had trouble selling the home because of all the personalized customization.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Those: Marketwatch

Rosenfeld said the house just wasn’t in an area where wealthy celebrities were looking for homes either. Gail Lissner of Integra Realty Resources called the area “much more modest” than what Jordan’s property suggests.

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

Those: Marketwatch, Business Insider

However, there is no need to worry about the house rotting away while it remains unsold. The house is still occupied by staff Jordan hired to keep it in good working order.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Those: The Real Deal

Jordan still pays a lot in property taxes. The annual bill totals more than $130,000, and Zillow estimates he’s paid more than $2.5 million in property taxes since putting the home on the market in 2012.

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

One problem is that Jordan may think his celebrity status adds value to the home, but according to Westside Estate Agency’s Stephen Shapiro, people don’t pay more for a home just because it’s owned by someone famous.

Michael Jordan House
Chuck Burton/AP

Those: The Real Deal

“But you know who tends to think that a property is worth more because a celebrity has lived there?” Shapiro said. “The celebrity trying to sell it.”

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Those: The Real Deal

Another problem is the location. Most homes in this price range and area are closer to Lake Michigan, a few miles east of Jordan’s former home. “Buyers at this price point in this area typically want to be closer to the lake,” Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices’ Missy Jerfita told The Real Deal.

Michael Jordan House
Concierge Auctions

Those: The Real Deal

Since Jordan put his Chicago home on the market, he has purchased a lakefront home in North Carolina in a golf course community.

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

The home is in Cornelius, about a 30 minute drive from the Charlotte Hornets arena – Jordan owns the NBA team. MJ bought the home for $2.8 million after originally listing for $4 million.

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

Those: Fox Sports

Jordan also reportedly bought a home on a golf course in Jupiter, Fla. in 2013 for $4.8 million and spent $7.6 million on renovations.

Michael Jordan House
Zillow

Those: Jeff Realty

He also owns a condo in downtown Charlotte, in the same building as Cam Newton. The apartments will reportedly sell for $1.5 million to $3.5 million.

Michael Jordan House
YouTube

Those: Charlotte Agenda

Jordan recently sold his 10,000-square-foot home in Park City, Utah for $7.5 million. Experts say it’s likely to outsell the Chicago property.

Michael Jordan House
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Those: Forbes, Business Insider

He’s still waiting for a buyer for his Chicago home. Of course, he’s worth an estimated $1.9 billion, so he can afford to wait for the right owner for his old Chicago pad.

Michael Jordan House
Jordan Brand/Getty Images

