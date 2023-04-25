This is Michael Jordan’s luxury mansion for sale

Michael Jordan’s massive house in suburban Chicago is still on the market after 10 years.
He has reduced the price by almost half and is trying to sweeten the deal by various means – Air Jordans, for example.
The home made headlines again recently when an 18-year-old and a youth were arrested and charged with trespassing and vandalism.
Michael Jordan’s 56,000-square-foot property in Highland Park, Illinois looks massive even from the air.
Anyone approaching from the ground can immediately tell that this property is owned by the legendary No. 23, Michael Jordan – and that could be why it’s not for sale. “It’s clearly his house,” says Bruce Bowers of Bowers Realty Group, adding, “There’s a lot of work that would need to be done to make it his own.”
The home has come down several times and is now $14.9 million, which is about $265 per square foot — a far cry from the original price of $517 per square foot. The exact price is $14,855,000, and the numbers in that price add up to 23 – Jordan’s basketball jersey number.
The long driveway from the gate and mature trees ensure the home has privacy.
Jordan had the house – and the surrounding lot – built from the ground up to suit his personal taste.
The outdoor area turns out to be spectacular. There is a tennis court…
… an infinity pool with a grass island in the middle
… which is in the middle of a large courtyard …
… and down on the lawn there is a putting green, a driving range for golf.
The putting green is fully equipped with Jordan Brand flagsticks.
There is also a pond with fish.
While the outdoor space is expansive and no doubt impressive…
…the interior is just as spectacular. When guests first walk through the front door, they are greeted by this sight, which includes a piano in the background.
The piano room is also one of the many living rooms in the house.
And here’s a look at another seating area, dubbed the “great room” — this isn’t the only great room in the house, though.
Jordan’s luxurious taste is also evident in details such as door openings. The doors pictured below are from the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago.
They lead to a games room with a pool table.
Since it is the former home of Michael Jordan, there is of course also a basketball court. He is the heart of the house.
The square bears the name of the legend at both ends…
…and the Jumpman logo in the center of the square, which includes his children’s names – his daughter’s name is not visible.
Guests can linger in this seating area while waiting for their turn on the field.
In the dining room, the guests could eat at this “Baghdad table”.
The grid on the table top is modeled on the streets of Baghdad.
Detailed dining areas are something of a theme. Here we see a beautiful skylight perfectly placed above the kitchen table.
In one of the dining areas, just off the kitchen, there is a large aquarium set into the wall.
The house has nine bedrooms…
… and 19 bathrooms. Nineteen!
There is also a cigar room decorated with a detailed ceiling.
Even the railing in the cigar room is ornately decorated.
There are also many card tables in the cigar room which Jordan has probably played some high stakes poker games at – he is known for his love of gambling after all.
The home also features a full gym.
Jordan’s Bulls teammates practice there every morning, Concierge Auctions reports in an interview.
Another luxurious part of Jordan’s property is the expansive wine cellar.
The upstairs library is said to have been Jordan’s favorite room. It has an extendable screen.
Between the house and the patio there is another TV room with a 110 inch screen.
This area used to be an indoor swimming pool. Jordan renovated it after moving in, adding sliding walls on either side that can transform the meeting space indoors or outdoors depending on the mood and weather.
There are a variety of media rooms throughout the house. Even the seemingly random corners like this one are equipped with televisions.
The property also features a three bedroom guest house…
… which has its own family room and kitchen.
Jordan lived in the main house for 19 years.
The house is delivered furnished, although some pieces might be a bit dated.
Although the house looks so amazing, it has been on the market since 2012. Jordan attempted to auction the home in 2013, but the $13 million reserve bid was never met.
Jordan said, “Many of the world’s most desirable properties are sold at auction, and Concierge Auctions is the undisputed leader when it comes to auctioning unique properties.”
Jordan’s estate remained unsold despite attempts to get creative, including reaching out to wealthy people in basketball-mad China.
In 2015, the realtor who sold the house promised the buyer would get every Air Jordan in his size, but that didn’t work either.
Adam Rosenfeld of luxury real estate startup Mercer Vine told Marketwatch in 2016 that Jordan likely had trouble selling the home because of all the personalized customization.
Rosenfeld said the house just wasn’t in an area where wealthy celebrities were looking for homes either. Gail Lissner of Integra Realty Resources called the area “much more modest” than what Jordan’s property suggests.
However, there is no need to worry about the house rotting away while it remains unsold. The house is still occupied by staff Jordan hired to keep it in good working order.
Jordan still pays a lot in property taxes. The annual bill totals more than $130,000, and Zillow estimates he’s paid more than $2.5 million in property taxes since putting the home on the market in 2012.
One problem is that Jordan may think his celebrity status adds value to the home, but according to Westside Estate Agency’s Stephen Shapiro, people don’t pay more for a home just because it’s owned by someone famous.
“But you know who tends to think that a property is worth more because a celebrity has lived there?” Shapiro said. “The celebrity trying to sell it.”
Another problem is the location. Most homes in this price range and area are closer to Lake Michigan, a few miles east of Jordan’s former home. “Buyers at this price point in this area typically want to be closer to the lake,” Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices’ Missy Jerfita told The Real Deal.
Since Jordan put his Chicago home on the market, he has purchased a lakefront home in North Carolina in a golf course community.
The home is in Cornelius, about a 30 minute drive from the Charlotte Hornets arena – Jordan owns the NBA team. MJ bought the home for $2.8 million after originally listing for $4 million.
Jordan also reportedly bought a home on a golf course in Jupiter, Fla. in 2013 for $4.8 million and spent $7.6 million on renovations.
He also owns a condo in downtown Charlotte, in the same building as Cam Newton. The apartments will reportedly sell for $1.5 million to $3.5 million.
Jordan recently sold his 10,000-square-foot home in Park City, Utah for $7.5 million. Experts say it’s likely to outsell the Chicago property.
