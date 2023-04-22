This is Michael Jordan’s luxury mansion for sale

Door number 23 leads to the former home of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Scott Olson / Staff, Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s massive house in suburban Chicago is still on the market after 10 years.

He has reduced the price by almost half and is trying to sweeten the deal by various means – Air Jordans, for example.

The home made headlines again recently when an 18-year-old and a youth were arrested and charged with trespassing and vandalism.