This is the American CEO who fell for a sex scam

Last year, a woman was charged after she catfished an anonymous CEO and threatened to publish sexual photos.

Semafor reported on Thursday that the CEO was Adam Aron, head of US cinema giant AMC.

Aron confirmed the report in a post on X, saying he was “the victim of a sophisticated criminal extortion.”

Adam Aron, the boss of US cinema chain AMC, said he was “the victim of a sophisticated criminal extortion” after it was revealed he was the previously unnamed CEO subjected to an extortion campaign in 2022. Aron sent sexually explicit photos and messages to a woman with a fake profile who tried to extort him for hundreds of thousands of dollars, like “Traffic lights“ first reported on Thursday.

The District Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York filed the charges in August 2022 accusation against a woman named Sakoya Blackwood for extortion and cyberstalking. The indictment says she used multiple online identities in a “catfishing and extortion scheme” and threatened to post sexually explicit photos of an unnamed victim in order to obtain payments from him.

“I did this knowing I risked personal embarrassment.”

While numerous media outlets reported on the blackmail in 2022, the identity of the CEO was not publicly known until the Semafor report. Shortly after “Semafor” reported that Aron was the victim in this case, he confirmed the news in a Post on X. “Unfortunately, last year I was the victim of a sophisticated criminal extortion by an unknown third party,” said Aron.

“Instead of giving in to the blackmail, I personally hired a lawyer and other professional advisors and reported the matter to law enforcement. I did this knowing I risked personal embarrassment.” He added that he was asked by law enforcement to keep the matter confidential and that he informed the AMC board of the incident after the blackmailer was imprisoned was sentenced in July.

The blackmailer wanted $300,000

According to prosecutors, Blackwood somehow obtained the CEO’s number and used the name “Mia.” The CEO mistook her for a ballet dancer with whom he had previously had a relationship, so that Court document. The next day, Blackwood asked him to send sexually explicit photos, which he did – including a photo showing him with another woman, prosecutors said.

According to Semafor, when the victim asked for a photo of herself, she sent a picture of a Russian model from her Instagram account. The elaborate plan also involved Blackwood posing as “Mia’s” friend and a Vanity Fair reporter before threatening to publish the images unless Aron paid $300,000, it said Court document. According to “Semafor”, Aron has been married since 1987.

Blackwood pleaded guilty, according to court documents, and Aron said she was sentenced to nearly a year in prison in July. In a statement to Semafor, the AMC board said: “The board retained an independent attorney, Wilmer Hale, to investigate the incident. The Board determined that this was a personal matter and considers the matter resolved.” AMC did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

