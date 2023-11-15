This is the man who led the GDL into this rail strike

Anyone who has to deal with the head of the GDL train drivers’ union Claus Weselsky these days will experience two Weselskys. On the one hand, there is the jovial, self-deprecating, almost gentle Weselsky, who loves to talk about his homeland over a glass of red wine. And then there is the other: the blustering, aggressive one who publicly calls his opponents “liars” and “idle loudmouths,” turns red at every comment he doesn’t like, and interrupts others.

