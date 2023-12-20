This is the new BASF boss Markus Kamieth

Politically, the project is highly controversial. Brudermüller has had to defend it loudly again and again in recent years; in the future, this will be Kamieth’s responsibility. Kamieth is considered a close confidante of Brudermüller. The two agree on important points. Above all, this includes the growth plans in China. Both share the credo: The opportunities are greater than the risks. And: The risk of not investing in China is higher than investing. According to experts, two thirds of growth in chemicals will come from China by 2030.

Otherwise, the two men are considered fundamentally different. People who know Kamieth described the manager as a calm, calm and objective conversation partner. Kamieth is not known as a great speaker, but rather as a better listener. As someone who listens carefully to counter-arguments and can be changed from time to time. Maybe a little boring, maybe a little reserved, both of which, his interlocutors assure us, are not meant in a negative way.

