This is the richest woman in the world: A portrait of the L’Oréal boss

Shy from the public, influential and probably the richest woman in the world: Françoise Bettencourt Meyers. picture alliance / abaca | Bernard-Salinier

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, head of the L’Oréal empire, is the richest woman in the world according to Forbes. She has led the cosmetics company to the top of the global market and is said to own approximately $89 billion. Her son Jean-Victor Meyers is considered a likely successor, but the family is also involved in controversies such as the Bettencourt affair.

Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani: These luxury brands all belong to the L’Oréal empire. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is the boss of this French company and Forbes sea die richest woman of the world.

She is the granddaughter of company founder Eugène Schueller. The Assets the heiress as well as the family Forbes-Ranking currently at almost 89 billion dollars, which corresponds to around 82.58 billion euros. The family owns 33.1 percent of the group.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers was born on July 10, 1953 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. She is the only daughter of the late entrepreneur André Bettencourt and the heiress Liliane Bettencourt, who built the fortune of L’Oréal.

As an entrepreneur and law graduate, her daughter has pushed L’Oréal forward and made the company a global market leader. Bettencourt Meyers is also President of her charitable Bettencourt Shueller Foundation.

Who will be the successor in the L’Oréal empire?

But even for the committed billionaire, the question arises as to who will one day follow in her footsteps. The most likely candidate to succeed her is her only son, Jean-Victor Meyers. He is involved in the family business and has held positions in various areas of L’Oréal. In addition, in 2011 he obtained legal guardianship over his grandmother Liliane.

Entrepreneur, billionaire and committed philanthropist: Françoise Bettencourt Meyers’ legacy is great. It remains to be seen whether her son can cope with the pressure. The 37-year-old would also have to deal with the controversial actions of the family consciously. For example, the political influence of the Bettencourt dynasty 2010 its downsides on. The family is said to have engaged in illegal party donations and tax evasion, blaming then-French President Nicholas Sarkozy almost cost him the job had.