This is the situation with Judaism in Germany

1. Today, around 91,000 Jews are organized into a total of 105 communities. Before and after the turn of the millennium, many communities grew rapidly, primarily thanks to Russian repatriates.

2. The largest communities in Germany are in the metropolises – even if they are far away from previous figures.

3. The attack on the synagogue in Halle in 2019 with two deaths was just a sad highlight: anti-Semitic violence is increasing in Germany.

4. With the Leo Baeck Prize, named after the Rabbi Leo Baeck, the Central Council of Jews honors personalities who have made outstanding contributions to Jewish life in Germany.

