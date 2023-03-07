Photo of the auction of the painting “Salvator Mundi” in New York in 2017. The work achieved a purchase price of 450 million US dollars. picture alliance/AP Photo | Julie Jacobson

The oil painting “Salvator Mundi” by Leonardo DaVinci is the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction with a purchase price of 450 million US dollars (around 422 million euros). By selling at an auction, the purchase price can be confirmed, unlike, for example, a so-called “private sale”. The value of a work of art is made up of various factors, including the artist, the market situation and the provenance, i.e. the history of the work’s origin.

Whether for the joy of art or as a wise investment – the reasons why people spend a lot of money on a work of art can be different. But what is the most expensive work of art that has ever been sold?

The painting “Salvator Mundi” by Leonardo da Vinci shows Jesus Christ as the redeemer of the world and is dated around 1500. Fine Art/Getty Images

The most expensive work of art in terms of sales price is Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “Salvator Mundi”. It is an oil painting on a walnut panel depicting Jesus Christ. It is dated around 1500. The painting was auctioned in New York at Christie’s auction house in 2017 and fetched the unbelievable sale price of 450,312,500 US dollars (approx. 422,574,000 euros).

This painting is the most expensive painting ever sold with a confirmed retail price. Loud “artinfo24’ This often only applies to paintings that have been sold at auction. So-called “private sales”, i.e. sales between dealers and buyers, would be listed separately.

But how does such a high price come about? The portal “artvise“ writes that the market value of an image is influenced by many factors. This includes the artist, the authenticity and, among other things, the provenance. Provenance is the “history of origin of works of art”, so the portal. If this has been completely clarified, the authenticity of the work can be confirmed. If the work was also in a renowned collection, this could also increase its value.

