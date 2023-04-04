Responsibility

Study shows: This is what the population expects from companies – is there a new initiative now? Whether climate change or the Ukraine war: Switzerland faces challenges. A study shows what the population expects from companies. Above all, it is about social responsibility. Many want a new responsibility initiative.

The majority of voters approved the Responsible Business Initiative. However, she failed due to the stand increase. However, the population still sees a need for action. Archive image: Keystone

Various crises have turned the life of the Swiss population upside down in recent years. A representative survey now shows that residents not only expect more commitment from themselves and the public sector, but also from companies. The survey, the results of which were published on Monday, was carried out by Sotomo on behalf of Migros.

Specifically, 71 percent of those surveyed believe that each and every individual should do more for the community. 53 percent demand this from the state, 43 percent from the business sector. According to Sotomo, a clear left-right gap can be observed when it comes to expectations of the economy: the more left-wing the respondents are, the more commitment they expect from companies.

Companies should increasingly produce in Switzerland

According to the research institute, the current challenges primarily relate to the environment, the economy and the social sphere. The population demands just as much commitment from companies in the social area as for the environment.

However, social responsibility is the focus of the concrete demands made by the Swiss. Because although sustainability is often equated with the climate issue, the population first expects companies to assume their social responsibility in this country.

Around two-thirds demand that companies produce more in Switzerland and do more for older employees and trainees, as stated in a statement. The commitment to Switzerland as a production location and as a labor market is considered by those surveyed to be the “most important contribution” of companies to the common good.

Political gap in environmental and climate protection

This is followed by an ecological concern: every second person would like Swiss companies to rely more on renewable resources. Just over 40 percent call for innovations for climate protection and nature conservation.

According to Sotomo, there is a “clear left-right divide” in environmental and climate protection. Respondents from the political left-wing camp demand more commitment in the environmental sector than those from the right-wing camp. In the economic and social area, on the other hand, the demands are “relatively balanced” across all political camps.

Great distrust, but also hope for help

The survey also shows that almost three quarters of the Swiss population want to be informed when companies are committed to the common good. However, their trust in the companies is low: only 12 percent trust their sustainability promises. Rather, the majority assumes that they only emphasize the positive, conceal the negative and that sustained commitment is primarily greenwashing for PR purposes.

But despite this criticism, according to the research institute, 54 percent of Swiss people believe that advertising can help society live more sustainably. In addition, almost three out of four people buy products that promise sustainability.

Large parts of the population are also hoping for support from companies when it comes to “achieving a climate-friendly lifestyle”. Because more than half would like to live in a more climate-friendly way. Above all, they lack transparency and climate-friendly alternatives. For the research institute, companies can play an important role here. However, they are also confronted with a large lack of trust.

Another case for the voters?

According to Sotomo, it is still unclear how the demands for more corporate commitment and sustainability are to be enforced. On the one hand, the population relies on the initiative of companies in the social area. On the other hand, when it comes to climate protection, she hopes for political regulation through laws for companies.

The question of whether the matter should be brought before the electorate again is also exciting. In 2020, the so-called corporate responsibility initiative only failed due to the increase in stands. It was about compliance with human rights and environmental standards by Swiss companies abroad.

Now 62 percent think that such an initiative is also needed for more corporate responsibility within Switzerland – especially women and younger respondents. But there is also pressure from the EU, which is further tightening the rules of the game for corporations. The Federal Council therefore sees a need for action – but no rush.