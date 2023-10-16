This is what Poland’s new government will face

But it is already clear: it was a victory for democracy. Voter turnout was 73.9 percent, an absolute record since reunification. After eight years under the PiS government, which divided society and led the country into a permanent dispute with the EU, Poland is ready for a new beginning. The new government faces many urgent tasks, because the PiS has set the country back in many respects, undermined democratic institutions, nationalized companies and restricted civil liberties. Now the new coalition must pick up the pieces and repair the damage.

Share this: Facebook

X

