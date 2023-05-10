Home » This is what the countries are demanding at the refugee summit
Business

This is what the countries are demanding at the refugee summit

by admin
This is what the countries are demanding at the refugee summit

The consensus between the Federal Chancellor and the heads of government of the federal states is that, in addition to financing issues, fundamental decisions should be tackled at European level, the Prime Ministers’ paper goes on to say. The priority is to uphold humanitarian and legal obligations, and to record the number and status of victims as early as possible Deutschland incoming migrants, an acceleration of procedures and administrative processes in Germany, appropriate accommodation, care and integration of the refugees. Foreigners who are required to leave Germany but who do not leave Germany voluntarily. Criminals in particular should be consistently deported.

See also  BYD obtains Chile's 80,000 tons of lithium production quota when companies are rushing for "lithium" - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Genoa dam, the Tar cancels the assignment of...

Treasury list wins at Enel, Scaroni president

Russia vs. the West – and the winner...

100% invalid, do I have to ask INPS...

Resolution 3 of 08/05/2023 – Official visit of...

Open race between VW, BMW and Mercedes-Benz

Electric cars, chasm for public finances: what’s happening

Lufthansa: Group bosses demand more service from employees

Fazio-Damilano, the trumpet is ready: hours are counted...

Airbnb, golden quarter for the world king of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy